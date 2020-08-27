expand
August 27, 2020

Houston-area engineer samples wind measurements in Port Arthur during storm

By PA News

Published 7:17 am Thursday, August 27, 2020

Houston area engineer Greg Becker was taking wind samples in the Port Arthur area as the storm moved onshore.

Becker of Becker Engineerin, a civil and environmental engineering firm in Katy, told a USA Today reporter that his office had installed hurricane measuring devices in several areas in Port Arthur. He was getting some handheld data during the storm.

Initial measurements, Becker said, had been “a little lackluster so far” having recorded winds speeds at about 49 to 50 mph.Becker said the storm appeared to be relatively “narrow” in size and was moving fast through the area.

 

