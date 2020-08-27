expand
August 27, 2020

A tree falls down at the Rose Hill Manor on Woodworth Boulevard. (Jerome Cabeen/Special to The News)

PHOTOS (UPDATED): Hurricane Laura sweeps through Port Arthur with minimal damage

By PA News

Published 11:31 am Thursday, August 27, 2020

Hurricane Laura made landfall in Cameron, Louisiana, with Category 4 winds, but its impact in Port Arthur and Southeast Texas was not as strong as it turned a little further east than predicted.

Still, Port Arthur sustained minimal damage, but Laura was not enough to keep the city closed for long. City Manager Ron Burton on Thursday said roads in the city were open.

Freelance photographer Jerome Cabeen toured the city and captured these images.

An American flag flies after being torn overnight. (Jerome Cabeen/Special to The News)

Rose Hill Manor on Woodworth Boulevard sustained damage from Hurricane Laura. (Jerome Cabeen/Special to The News)

Sonic Drive-In on Memorial Boulevard sustained damage. (Jerome Cabeen/Special to The News)

Laura impacted the facade of El Paisano Family Food on Memorial Boulevard. (Jerome Cabeen/Special to The News)

A marquee falls onto an unidentified building. (Jerome Cabeen/Special to The News)

The street signs at the corner of Woodworth Boulevard and 17th Street fall down. (Jerome Cabeen/Special to The News)

Tree limbs litter the margin on Thomas Street. (Jerome Cabeen/Special to The News)

A tree falls down beside a two-story house on the west side of Port Arthur. (Jerome Cabeen/Special to The News)

Downtown Port Arthur shows little activity with a fence bent down to the left. (Jerome Cabeen/Special to The News)

