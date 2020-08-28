expand
Ad Spot

August 28, 2020

City of Port Arthur updates transit, public works, water plans

By PA News

Published 1:10 pm Friday, August 28, 2020

The City of Port Arthur suffered little damage due to Hurricane Laura’s entry onto the Gulf Coast. Below is REVISED details of availability and schedules for public services as of 1 p.m. Friday.

Citizens are urged to return only if power has been restored at their homes.

Transit:

The Port Arthur Transit system will not be operational Friday and Saturday. Only essential medical services for citizens requiring treatment will be transported to medical facilities as needed.

Transit staff will answer calls and make contact with those citizens requiring this essential service. Transit will be available for answering calls, only, until 5:00 PM. Port Arthur Transit can be contacted at 409-983-8767.

Public Works:

Residential and commercial Solid Waste collections will resume regular schedules beginning Monday (Aug. 31).

Water Utilities:

Water service utilities have operated continuously, and will continue making repairs as soon as it is safe to do so.

Utilities is working on securing generator power for Sanitary Sewer Lift Stations not on permanent fixed generator power.

Sewer service may not be available to neighborhoods which do not have electrical power from Entergy. There is no Boil Water advisory. Water Billing and Collections will resume business on Monday, August 31, 2020.

City Hall and Facilities:

City Hall and all facilities are still closed due to COVID-19 safety guidelines, however citizens may call departments to receive information and set up appointments beginning Monday.

Proper Use of Portable Generators:

Please adhere to guidelines offered in the proper use of generators. Port Arthur has lost at least three (3) citizens due to improper usage of this type of equipment.

BREAKING NEWS

ENTERGY FRI 5:25 p.m. UPDATE: Timelines of local restoration shared

Local

Medical Center’s Port Arthur & Beaumont campus open, fully operational 

Local

Lamar State College Port Arthur announces return-to-school plan

Local

Three Lakeview homes catch fire in midst of Hurricane Laura

Local

Entergy talks timeline for restoring massive power outages in PA, Mid-County

Local

City of Port Arthur updates transit, public works, water plans

Local

Carbon monoxide poisoning leads to numerous deaths in Port Arthur, officials confirm

Local

Port Arthur ISD tentatively hopes for return to school next week

Education

Mid-County schools undecided on when to start schools in wake of storm

Groves

Governor Abbott: Surviving Category 4 Laura is a miracle

Local

Homeless woman shot, killed after Port Arthur, Beaumont evacuees get into fight, police say

Local

PHOTOS (UPDATED): Hurricane Laura sweeps through Port Arthur with minimal damage

News

Governor, Sen. Cornyn to survey damage in Orange today

Groves

Mid-County misses brunt of storm force, power loss largest concern

Groves

UPDATE: Port Arthur spared extensive disaster from Laura; city manager says all roads are open

News

Houston-area engineer samples wind measurements in Port Arthur during storm

News

Thousands without power in Port Arthur, surrounding areas

News

Hurricane Laura makes landfall, full extent of damages to come as day breaks

News

Please say a prayer for Port Arthur, Southeast Texas and all in storm’s path

News

9 p.m. Wednesday UPDATE: Winds picking up as Hurricane Laura grows stronger, inches closer to landfall

News

Wednesday 6 p.m. Update: Winds, heavy rains beginning to move onshore; 40-mile deep storm surge feared

News

3 p.m. Storm Update: Water levels beginning to rise along coast as storm approaches

News

‘Unsurvivable storm surge’ predicted by National Hurricane Center

Local

C130s provide “last chance” evacuation at Jack Brooks airport