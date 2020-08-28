expand
Ad Spot

August 28, 2020

Lamar State College Port Arthur announces return-to-school plan

By PA News

Published 1:52 pm Friday, August 28, 2020
While Lamar State College Port Arthur officials are eager to return to classes as soon as possible, the reality of the aftermath of Hurricane Laura makes it clear that we must give students, faculty and staff the opportunity to more fully recover from this devastating storm.

“With this in mind, Lamar State College Port Arthur administrators have decided to resume classes on Tuesday, September 8, 2020,” Public Information Coordinator Gerry L. Dickert said Friday afternoon.

Staff is planning to return to campus Sept. 2 to continue registering students for the Fall 2020 semester.

“We will continue to monitor the situation in the coming days,” Dickert said. “Watch for updates via your LSCPA email, the college’s social media accounts and website (www.lamarpa.edu) as well as local media outlets.”

BREAKING NEWS

ENTERGY FRI 5:25 p.m. UPDATE: Timelines of local restoration shared

Local

Medical Center’s Port Arthur & Beaumont campus open, fully operational 

Local

Lamar State College Port Arthur announces return-to-school plan

Local

Three Lakeview homes catch fire in midst of Hurricane Laura

Local

Entergy talks timeline for restoring massive power outages in PA, Mid-County

Local

City of Port Arthur updates transit, public works, water plans

Local

Carbon monoxide poisoning leads to numerous deaths in Port Arthur, officials confirm

Local

Port Arthur ISD tentatively hopes for return to school next week

Education

Mid-County schools undecided on when to start schools in wake of storm

Groves

Governor Abbott: Surviving Category 4 Laura is a miracle

Local

Homeless woman shot, killed after Port Arthur, Beaumont evacuees get into fight, police say

Local

PHOTOS (UPDATED): Hurricane Laura sweeps through Port Arthur with minimal damage

News

Governor, Sen. Cornyn to survey damage in Orange today

Groves

Mid-County misses brunt of storm force, power loss largest concern

Groves

UPDATE: Port Arthur spared extensive disaster from Laura; city manager says all roads are open

News

Houston-area engineer samples wind measurements in Port Arthur during storm

News

Thousands without power in Port Arthur, surrounding areas

News

Hurricane Laura makes landfall, full extent of damages to come as day breaks

News

Please say a prayer for Port Arthur, Southeast Texas and all in storm’s path

News

9 p.m. Wednesday UPDATE: Winds picking up as Hurricane Laura grows stronger, inches closer to landfall

News

Wednesday 6 p.m. Update: Winds, heavy rains beginning to move onshore; 40-mile deep storm surge feared

News

3 p.m. Storm Update: Water levels beginning to rise along coast as storm approaches

News

‘Unsurvivable storm surge’ predicted by National Hurricane Center

Local

C130s provide “last chance” evacuation at Jack Brooks airport