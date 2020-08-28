expand
August 28, 2020

(Cassandra Jenkins/The News)

Nederland ISD sets possible return for teachers, students

By PA News

Published 9:28 pm Friday, August 28, 2020

Nederland Independent School District officials are pushing back the reopening of school following Hurricane Laura, announcing an update Friday evening.

Teachers are being asked to return to campus no earlier than Wednesday (Sept. 2).

Students are being asked to return to campus no earlier than Sept. 8.

“We cannot start school until power has been restored across our community,” an NISD statement read. “We understand that many individuals have been working tirelessly to complete this task. Please continue to watch the Nederland ISD website and social media pages for updates.”

