expand
Ad Spot

August 30, 2020

Coast Guard tackling Port Arthur waterway issues following Hurricane Laura

By PA News

Published 8:04 pm Saturday, August 29, 2020

The Coast Guard is on duty in Port Arthur and beyond fixing navigation outages and securing floating debris, which could pose a hazard to local water goers in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

“Mariners should use extreme caution transiting through waterways in Lake Charles and Port Arthur due to aids to navigation outages and floating debris,” said Chief Warrant Officer Matt Fonville of Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston, aids to navigation officer.

“We are still assessing damages but our teams are working extremely hard to recover and set aids back on their assigned position to ensure the safe and timely reopening of critical waterways.”

Aids to navigation can provide a boater with the same type of information drivers get from street signs, stop signals, road barriers, detours and traffic lights.

These aids range from lighthouses, to minor lights, day beacons, range lights and sound signals, to lighted or unlighted buoys.

Approximately 2,108 aids to navigation assets were potentially impacted, damaged or moved off station due to Hurricane Laura.

All hazards should be reported to the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center on VHF Channel 16 or by phone at 281-464-4800.

Local

City of Port Arthur shares state’s safe-return guidelines

Local

VIDEO: Area nurses heading to help hurricane-ravaged Lake Charles

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Nederland freshman Mason Juneau brings helping hand to church, community

Local

Coast Guard tackling Port Arthur waterway issues following Hurricane Laura

Local

Trump on Laura’s destruction: ‘I’ve never seen anything quite like it’

Local

VIDEO: Orange County well-wishers hope for help from Trump administration after Laura’s impact

Local

PAISD announces school postponement, new start date

Local

PHOTOS: Scenes from President Trump’s visit to Orange County

Groves

WARNING: Jefferson County under Heat Advisory for coming days

Local

Port Neches updates Boil Water Notice concern

Local

Nederland ISD sets possible return for teachers, students

Groves

ENTERGY FRI 5:25 p.m. UPDATE: Timelines of local restoration shared

Local

Medical Center’s Port Arthur & Beaumont campus open, fully operational 

Local

Lamar State College Port Arthur announces return-to-school plan

Local

Three Lakeview homes catch fire in midst of Hurricane Laura

Local

Entergy talks timeline for restoring massive power outages in PA, Mid-County

Local

City of Port Arthur updates transit, public works, water plans

Local

Carbon monoxide poisoning leads to numerous deaths in Port Arthur, officials confirm

Local

Port Arthur ISD tentatively hopes for return to school next week

Education

Mid-County schools undecided on when to start schools in wake of storm

Groves

Governor Abbott: Surviving Category 4 Laura is a miracle

Local

Homeless woman shot, killed after Port Arthur, Beaumont evacuees get into fight, police say

Local

PHOTOS (UPDATED): Hurricane Laura sweeps through Port Arthur with minimal damage

News

Governor, Sen. Cornyn to survey damage in Orange today