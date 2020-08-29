expand
August 30, 2020

PAISD announces school postponement, new start date

By PA News

Published 4:11 pm Saturday, August 29, 2020

The Port Arthur Independent School District is pushing back the start of school.

Due to the aftermath of Hurricane Laura on Southeast Texas, the district made the decision to postpone the reopening of schools until Sept. 8.

“We hope that this will give all of our families the time they need to regain their footing and restart their lives,” a PAISD statement read.

“As always, we are in this together. Please stay safe and take care of each other.”

