August 29, 2020

WARNING: Jefferson County under Heat Advisory for coming days

By PA News

Published 3:03 pm Saturday, August 29, 2020

Jefferson County is under a Heat Advisory, one that will likely last through the weekend and into next week.

The National Weather Service said due to the increased heat stress from power outages and outdoor relief activities related to Hurricane Laura it is temporarily lowering the Heat Advisory criteria to heat indices above 100F instead of 108F.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said the Excessive Heat Warning criteria remains at 110F.

Counties like Jefferson with more than 10 percent of customers with power outages are included in this temporary area of lowered criteria.

“We appreciate the coordination on this with our state emergency management partners at TDEM and GOHSEP,” Erickson said. “As counties and parishes restore power back to more than 90 percent of their residents, then we will return to the original criteria.

“It looks like Heat Advisories/Warnings will at least be needed today, tomorrow, and potentially into early the coming workweek.”

Counties/parishes in our area included in this are the following:

Texas – Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Orange, Newton, Tyler

Louisiana – Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Evangeline, Jeff Davis, Rapides, Vermilion, Vernon

