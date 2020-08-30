expand
August 30, 2020

4 pm SUNDAY UPDATE: Entergy shares latest restoration times for PA, Mid-County

By PA News

Published 5:48 pm Sunday, August 30, 2020

As of 4 p.m., Entergy Texas has 61,475 customers without power compared to the peak of 291,300 customers.

“Our electric system is still in a very fragile state and we are taking steps to improve system conditions, but the damage to our transmission system is significant,” a statement from Entergy reads.

“Due to instability of the system caused by loss of high voltage transmission lines as a result of this CAT4 hurricane, customers remaining without power in Beaumont will be restored (Monday); Port Arthur, Nederland and Port Neches by (Sunday); Groves (Monday) and the Orange area is estimated by (Friday).

“However, given the extent of damage these times may change as our crews assess the damage and make progress restoring customers.

 

