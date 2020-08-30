expand
August 30, 2020

Experts monitor multiple tropical concerns that could develop into larger disturbances

By PA News

Published 5:01 pm Sunday, August 30, 2020

As of Sunday afternoon, a westward-moving tropical wave accompanied by a broad low-pressure area was located over the eastern Caribbean Sea, just west of the Windward Islands. Associated shower and thunderstorm activity continues to show signs of organization, and environmental conditions are expected to gradually become more conducive for development.

A tropical depression is likely to form during the next day or two while the system moves westward across the central Caribbean Sea.

It has a 70 percent chance of formation during the next 48 hours and an 80 percent chance during the next five days.

  • Elsewhere, an area of low pressure is expected to form off the southeastern coast of the United States in a day or two.

Subsequent development of this system is possible, and a tropical depression is likely to form by the middle of the week while the system moves northeastward or east-northeastward, initially parallel to the southeastern coast of the U.S. and then away from land. It has a 70 percent chance of formation during the next five days.

  • A westward-moving tropical wave is located over the eastern Atlantic Ocean, several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

This system is producing limited shower activity, and further development is becoming less likely due to unfavorable environmental conditions.

It has a 20 percent chance of formation during the next five days.

  • Also, a new tropical wave is expected to emerge off the coast of Africa in a couple of days. Gradual development of this system will be possible through the end of the week while it moves slowly westward over the far eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean.

It has a 30 percent chance of formation during the next five days.

— Courtesy of the NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center

