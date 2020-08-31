expand
August 31, 2020

DEATH NOTICES: Aug. 31, 2020

By PA News

Published 4:44 pm Monday, August 31, 2020

Kathleen M. Bobbitt, 92, of Port Neches, Texas died August 26, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Roger Ross, 66, of Nederland, Texas died August 27, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Katherine Hoffpauir, 99, of Groves, Texas died August 30, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Carolyn Sue Vickers Patin, 85, of Belton, Texas formerly of Port Arthur, Texas died August 25, 2020. Services pending with Levingston
Funeral Home – Groves.

