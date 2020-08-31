expand
August 31, 2020

Entergy officials said they hope to provide customers estimated timelines for power restoration soon.

Entergy claims Mid-County, PA to see power restoration this evening while reporting outage increase

By PA News

Published 4:58 pm Monday, August 31, 2020

According to Entergy, there are more local people (18,942) without power as of 4 p.m. Monday in Groves, Nederland, Port Arthur, Port Neches, Sabine Pass and Taylor Landing than 7:30 a.m. on the same day, when the energy company noted 17,779 customers without power in the same region.

Despite this reporting oddity, Entergy says, in a 4 p.m. Monday press release, the majority of the area’s customers, who can safely take power, will be restored by Monday. Due to the transmission power damage, some Groves customers may not be restored until Tuesday.

The total number of residents without power is down from the peak of 43,148 customers.

Several substations in Groves, Nederland, Port Arthur and Port Neches cannot receive power until the transmission system is repaired. Transmission restoration continues to be a top priority as workers continue to repair all damage.

Workers are also repairing the localized line and substation damage, so that once transmission power is restored and these substations are energized, most customers will be restored. Workers continue to repair damage in all impacted areas, including:

Groves

  • Areas between Hogaboom Rd, Pure Atlantic Hwy and Hwy 73

Nederland

  • The northeast side of town along Twin City Hwy
  • Between Hwy 366 and Hwy 365
  • The Mid-County Shopping Center area

Port Arthur

  • Along Hwy-73 between Jefferson Dr. and Main St.
  • The Lakeview area
  • Between Stillwell Blvd. and Houston Ave.
  • Sabine Pass

Port Neches

  • The west side of town between Nall St and Port Neches Ave
  • Near the high school between Dallas St and Merriman
  • Between Nall St and 8th St.
  • Between 1st and 8th Streets

