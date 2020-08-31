Entergy claims Mid-County, PA to see power restoration this evening while reporting outage increase

According to Entergy, there are more local people (18,942) without power as of 4 p.m. Monday in Groves, Nederland, Port Arthur, Port Neches, Sabine Pass and Taylor Landing than 7:30 a.m. on the same day, when the energy company noted 17,779 customers without power in the same region.

Despite this reporting oddity, Entergy says, in a 4 p.m. Monday press release, the majority of the area’s customers, who can safely take power, will be restored by Monday. Due to the transmission power damage, some Groves customers may not be restored until Tuesday.

The total number of residents without power is down from the peak of 43,148 customers.

Several substations in Groves, Nederland, Port Arthur and Port Neches cannot receive power until the transmission system is repaired. Transmission restoration continues to be a top priority as workers continue to repair all damage.

Workers are also repairing the localized line and substation damage, so that once transmission power is restored and these substations are energized, most customers will be restored. Workers continue to repair damage in all impacted areas, including:

Groves

Areas between Hogaboom Rd, Pure Atlantic Hwy and Hwy 73

Nederland

The northeast side of town along Twin City Hwy

Between Hwy 366 and Hwy 365

The Mid-County Shopping Center area

Port Arthur

Along Hwy-73 between Jefferson Dr. and Main St.

The Lakeview area

Between Stillwell Blvd. and Houston Ave.

Sabine Pass

Port Neches