10,000 in Mid-County, PA return to power Monday night; Entergy details Groves restoration effort for Tuesday

More than 10,000 Mid-County and Port Arthur area residents had their power restored Monday evening, according to Entergy.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, the energy provider reported 18,942 people were without power in Groves, Nederland, Port Arthur, Port Neches, Sabine Pass and Taylor Landing.

The 8 a.m. Tuesday report indicated 8,508 customers were still without power in the same region. This is down from the peak of 43,148 customers.

Transmission restoration continues to be a top priority as workers repair all damage.

As crews complete restoration of transmission lines serving the area, Entergy will be able to complete restoration efforts in these areas.

Due to repairs on a transmission line serving much of Groves, most of the town’s residents are still without power.

On Tuesday, workers are focusing on total restoration of that area, with hopes that once the transmission line is in place, the vast majority of those without power will be restored late Tuesday night.

Other areas that workers will be focused on include:

Port Arthur, near Proctor & Stadium, the Griffin Park area, some smaller pockets of downtown, area near Roosevelt Park, areas on the west side and the Lakeview area.

Sabine Pass area.

Port Neches, between Sierra and Ridgewood Drive

This list does not mean workers won’t be in other areas; these are currently the areas with the highest concentration of outages.

Entergy stresses, “Please understand that workers will be in all areas that are still without power. Entergy Texas estimates that the majority of the area’s customers, who can safely take power, will be restored (Tuesday).”