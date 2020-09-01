Barbara J. Davis, 83, of Port Neches, Texas passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at Pelican Bay in Beaumont, Texas.

Barbara was born December 10, 1936 in Port Arthur, Texas to Ralph Bradley and Ella Riley Bradley.

She was a lifelong area resident and a member of The United Methodist Temple in Port Arthur.

Barbara was an elementary school teacher having worked most of her career for the Port Neches-Groves ISD at Taft Elementary in Groves.

She was a very talented ceramic painter and she loved her dogs.

A visitation for family and friends will begin at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at Levingston Funeral Home in Port Neches with a graveside service to follow at 1:00 p.m. at Oak Bluff Memorial Park.

Barbara was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Palmer and son-in-law, David Robinson.

Surviving relatives include her husband of 59 years, Ray Davis of Port Neches, Texas; daughter, Nora Davis of Jacksonville, Texas; and son

Jeff Davis of Beaumont, Texas.