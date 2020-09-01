expand
Ad Spot

September 1, 2020

DEATH NOTICES: Sept. 1, 2020

By PA News

Published 2:51 pm Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Gerald Fontnette, 62, of Port Arthur died Monday, August 24, 2020. Services entrusted to Gabriel Funeral Home.

Kathleen Myrtle Williams Bobbitt, 92, of Port Neches, Texas died August 26, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Roger Ross, 66, of Nederland, Texas died August 27, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Katherine Hoffpauir, 99, of Groves, Texas died August 30, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Carolyn Sue Vickers Patin, 85, of Belton, Texas formerly of Port Arthur, Texas died August 25, 2020. Services pending with Levingston
Funeral Home – Groves.

Deral R. Segler, 81, of Port Arthur, died, August 24, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Melancon’s Funeral Home.

Randy Hopson, 64, of Nederland, died, August 27, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Melancon’s Funeral Home.

Maccie L. Rodrigues, 27, of Port Neches, died, August 18, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Melancon’s Funeral Home.

James Russell Carr, 87, of Port Neches, died, August 28, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Melancon’s Funeral Home.

Jacob Byrd, 26, of Austin, formally of Nederland, died, August 25, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Melancon’s Funeral Home.

Carroll Cashion, 86, of Nederland, died, September 1, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Melancon’s Funeral Home.

Annie Laquita Herrington Verde, 90, of Port Neches, died, August 31, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Melancon’s Funeral Home.

Barbara J. Davis, 83, of Port Neches, Texas died August 31, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Jean Melancon, 97, of Port Arthur passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Focus Care in Center, Texas, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Mary Lucy Lalonde, 84, of Beaumont passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Windsor Duvall Nursing Home in Austin, TX, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Local

Port Arthur residents receive blessing, Tuesday morning food donation

Groves

10,000 in Mid-County, PA return to power Monday night; Entergy details Groves restoration effort for Tuesday

Local

Family escapes serious Port Neches home fire

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 24-30

Groves

AT&T donating $30,000 to SETX Civilian Taskforce

Groves

Entergy claims Mid-County, PA to see power restoration this evening while reporting outage increase

Local

Hurricane evacuation buses, residents return to Port Arthur

Groves

Local authorities detail dangerous, deadly impact of carbon mononxide poisoning

Groves

Half of PNGISD campuses without power, school restart schedule updated

Local

Health departments report COVID-19 deaths in PA, Mid-County

Local

Food Bank planning Tuesday distribution effort in Port Arthur

Local

VIDEO: U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee makes stop in PA; talks hurricane, small business help

Local

U.S. Army handing out free ice, water, MREs in Port Arthur

Groves

MONDAY ENTERGY UPDATE: Nearly 18,000 without power in PA, Mid-County

Local

Sempra talks hurricane’s impact on Port Arthur LNG, recovery funding response

Groves

Hurricane Laura leads to national gas price jump. Where does Texas stand?

Groves

4 pm SUNDAY UPDATE: Entergy shares latest restoration times for PA, Mid-County

Local

City of Port Arthur warns residents to return only if there is power; updates public services

Groves

Experts monitor multiple tropical concerns that could develop into larger disturbances

Local

City of Port Arthur shares state’s safe-return guidelines

Local

VIDEO: Area nurses heading to help hurricane-ravaged Lake Charles

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Nederland freshman Mason Juneau brings helping hand to church, community

Local

Coast Guard tackling Port Arthur waterway issues following Hurricane Laura

Local

Trump on Laura’s destruction: ‘I’ve never seen anything quite like it’