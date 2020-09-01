expand
Ad Spot

September 2, 2020

Kathleen Myrtle Williams Bobbitt

Kathleen Myrtle Williams Bobbitt

By PA News

Published 6:33 pm Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Kathleen Myrtle Williams Bobbitt was born on August 22, 1928 and went to be with the Lord on August 26, 2020 at the age of 92.

She was born to Hiram and Toni Williams in Niangua, Missouri and was the second of three girls.

She married Norris Bobbitt Jr. on September 2, 1949 and soon became lifelong residents of Port Neches, TX with their three daughters.

She was a member of First United Methodist, Port Neches where she enjoyed her role as secretary for the Fidelis Sunday School Class and singing alto with the Chancel Choir.

She loved to bowl competitively and you could find her doing the crossword puzzle each morning with her coffee.

She was also a volunteer both at Mid Jefferson Hospital and The Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

Kathleen and Norris enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and after his death, she began visiting a variety of international destinations with other widows.

She has now reunited with her parents and husband after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Kathleen is survived by her three daughters, Patti Romero and husband Joey; Norresa Allen and husband Phil; and Tamara Roberts and husband
James all of Port Neches.

Some of her greatest blessings were her grandchildren – Claysey Romero of Port Neches; Jason (and Katherine) Allen of Lumberton; Tony (and
Emilie) Romero of Port Neches; Katy (and Stephen) Woodard of Nashua, New Hampshire; Brian Roberts of Port Neches; Jennifer (and Brian) Curtis of Silsbee; Carrie (and Zach) Belknap of Lumberton; and Agnes Romero of Port Neches. Alicia Permenter of Port Arthur is an honorary
granddaughter.

Her great-grandchildren are Lily and Eli Allen, Olivia and William Woodard, Rye and Milo Curtis, and Eleanor Belknap, along with another
great-grandchild on the way.

Kathleen is also survived by her sister Flo Case, nephew Paul (and Susie) Nease, and nieces Hirama (and Don) McCracken, and Kimber (and
Dale) Kyle along with their families.

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and her sister, Imojune Nease.

Due to Covid-19, the family is planning to have a private service.

Arrangements are under the direction of Levingston Funeral Home Port Neches.

Local

Arrest made after fatal shooting involving PA, Beaumont evacuees

Groves

Raises, moving costs, renovations highlight PNGISD’s $51 million budget

Groves

Texas announces extension of emergency SNAP benefits

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests & blotter: Aug. 24-30

Local

Steps in plan to sell city parks moving forward

Local

Port Arthur’s hurricane damage may fall short of FEMA threshold for federal support

Local

Sabine Pass community dealing with power outages following Hurricane Laura

Local

Port Arthur residents receive blessing, Tuesday morning food donation

Groves

10,000 in Mid-County, PA return to power Monday night; Entergy details Groves restoration effort for Tuesday

Local

Family escapes serious Port Neches home fire

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 24-30

Groves

AT&T donating $30,000 to SETX Civilian Taskforce

Groves

Entergy claims Mid-County, PA to see power restoration this evening while reporting outage increase

Local

Hurricane evacuation buses, residents return to Port Arthur

Groves

Local authorities detail dangerous, deadly impact of carbon mononxide poisoning

Groves

Half of PNGISD campuses without power, school restart schedule updated

Local

Health departments report COVID-19 deaths in PA, Mid-County

Local

Food Bank planning Tuesday distribution effort in Port Arthur

Local

VIDEO: U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee makes stop in PA; talks hurricane, small business help

Local

U.S. Army handing out free ice, water, MREs in Port Arthur

Groves

MONDAY ENTERGY UPDATE: Nearly 18,000 without power in PA, Mid-County

Local

Sempra talks hurricane’s impact on Port Arthur LNG, recovery funding response

Groves

Hurricane Laura leads to national gas price jump. Where does Texas stand?

Groves

4 pm SUNDAY UPDATE: Entergy shares latest restoration times for PA, Mid-County