expand
Ad Spot

September 2, 2020

Mary Lucy Lalonde

Mary Lucy Lalonde

By PA News

Published 6:41 pm Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Mary Lucy Lalonde, 84, of Beaumont passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 26 2020 at Windsor Duvall Nursing Home in Austin Tx after evacuating from Hurricane Laura.

Born on Jan. 22, 1936 in Leonville La to parents Marie Celima Hollier and Arthur Hollier.

She graduated from Leonville High School.

She was a homemaker and retired from J.C. Penny.

Her hobbies were flower arranging, watching the Astros games, going to Casino, and cooking big pots of Gumbo for her family, who she enjoyed spending time with.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Harry Lalonde, her parents, her sisters Alice Bauer and Lillie Mae Bauer.

Her brothers Pierre Hollier, Mitchell Hollier, Anthony Hollier and Albert Hollier.

Lucy is survived by her children Elaine Migues and husband Danny, Ted Lalonde and wife Pat, Kenny Lalonde and wife Anna, Tina Rincon and
husband Edgar, along with her grandchildren Danielle Brown, Amanda Cormier and husband Kevin, Heather Brown and husband Mike, Monique
Morein and husband James, Reid Lalonde and wife Courtney, Brittany Lalonde, Ashlynn Sanchez and husband Matt, Derek Lalonde and wife
Rachel.

Great grandchildren Samantha, Tyler, Addyson, Ava, Kiara, Gabriel, Manny, Kyler, Mallorie, Cayden, Aubrey. God children Susan Sokira and Carolyn Fredrick along with numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 5:00 pm. till 8:00 pm. with a Rosary to be prayed at 6:00 pm at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Visitation will resume at 9:00 am Saturday, September 5, 2020 until service time at 1:00 pm in the Thompson Memorial Chapel at Clayton Thompson.

Due to the damage caused by Hurricane Laura, entombment may be postponed until a later date at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis we are currently in, all visitors to the Funeral home are required to wear face mask or coverings and practice social distancing by orders from State and county officials.

Our family would like to thank everyone who took care of our Mother over the years, Everyone at Rose House, Cypress Glen, Clairmont and Spindletop Hill. Elaine, Ted, Kenny and Tina.

Local

Arrest made after fatal shooting involving PA, Beaumont evacuees

Groves

Raises, moving costs, renovations highlight PNGISD’s $51 million budget

Groves

Texas announces extension of emergency SNAP benefits

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests & blotter: Aug. 24-30

Local

Steps in plan to sell city parks moving forward

Local

Port Arthur’s hurricane damage may fall short of FEMA threshold for federal support

Local

Sabine Pass community dealing with power outages following Hurricane Laura

Local

Port Arthur residents receive blessing, Tuesday morning food donation

Groves

10,000 in Mid-County, PA return to power Monday night; Entergy details Groves restoration effort for Tuesday

Local

Family escapes serious Port Neches home fire

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 24-30

Groves

AT&T donating $30,000 to SETX Civilian Taskforce

Groves

Entergy claims Mid-County, PA to see power restoration this evening while reporting outage increase

Local

Hurricane evacuation buses, residents return to Port Arthur

Groves

Local authorities detail dangerous, deadly impact of carbon mononxide poisoning

Groves

Half of PNGISD campuses without power, school restart schedule updated

Local

Health departments report COVID-19 deaths in PA, Mid-County

Local

Food Bank planning Tuesday distribution effort in Port Arthur

Local

VIDEO: U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee makes stop in PA; talks hurricane, small business help

Local

U.S. Army handing out free ice, water, MREs in Port Arthur

Groves

MONDAY ENTERGY UPDATE: Nearly 18,000 without power in PA, Mid-County

Local

Sempra talks hurricane’s impact on Port Arthur LNG, recovery funding response

Groves

Hurricane Laura leads to national gas price jump. Where does Texas stand?

Groves

4 pm SUNDAY UPDATE: Entergy shares latest restoration times for PA, Mid-County