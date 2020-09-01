Mary Lucy Lalonde, 84, of Beaumont passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 26 2020 at Windsor Duvall Nursing Home in Austin Tx after evacuating from Hurricane Laura.

Born on Jan. 22, 1936 in Leonville La to parents Marie Celima Hollier and Arthur Hollier.

She graduated from Leonville High School.

She was a homemaker and retired from J.C. Penny.

Her hobbies were flower arranging, watching the Astros games, going to Casino, and cooking big pots of Gumbo for her family, who she enjoyed spending time with.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Harry Lalonde, her parents, her sisters Alice Bauer and Lillie Mae Bauer.

Her brothers Pierre Hollier, Mitchell Hollier, Anthony Hollier and Albert Hollier.

Lucy is survived by her children Elaine Migues and husband Danny, Ted Lalonde and wife Pat, Kenny Lalonde and wife Anna, Tina Rincon and

husband Edgar, along with her grandchildren Danielle Brown, Amanda Cormier and husband Kevin, Heather Brown and husband Mike, Monique

Morein and husband James, Reid Lalonde and wife Courtney, Brittany Lalonde, Ashlynn Sanchez and husband Matt, Derek Lalonde and wife

Rachel.

Great grandchildren Samantha, Tyler, Addyson, Ava, Kiara, Gabriel, Manny, Kyler, Mallorie, Cayden, Aubrey. God children Susan Sokira and Carolyn Fredrick along with numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 5:00 pm. till 8:00 pm. with a Rosary to be prayed at 6:00 pm at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Visitation will resume at 9:00 am Saturday, September 5, 2020 until service time at 1:00 pm in the Thompson Memorial Chapel at Clayton Thompson.

Due to the damage caused by Hurricane Laura, entombment may be postponed until a later date at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis we are currently in, all visitors to the Funeral home are required to wear face mask or coverings and practice social distancing by orders from State and county officials.

Our family would like to thank everyone who took care of our Mother over the years, Everyone at Rose House, Cypress Glen, Clairmont and Spindletop Hill. Elaine, Ted, Kenny and Tina.