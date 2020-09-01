Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 24-30

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests between Aug. 24 and Aug. 30:

Samantha Mitchell, 36, public intoxication

Westley Authement, 49, Nederland warrants, warrant for other agency

Nederland Police responded to the following calls between Aug. 24 and Aug. 30:

Aug. 24

A complainant reported possession of a controlled substance in the 600 block of Avenue E.

A complainant reported indecency with a child sexual contact in the 2600 block of Avenue E.

A complainant reported burglary of a building in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.

A complainant reported cruelty to non-livestock animals in the 2100 block of Avenue E.

A complainant reported assault offensive touch in the 100 block of Avenue D.

Aug. 25

A complainant reported dangerous dog at large in the 1800 block of Detroit.

A complainant reported assault family violence in the 600 block of South 9th Street.

Aug. 26

A complainant reported assault offensive touch-family violence in the 2200 block of Avenue G.

Aug. 27

A complainant reported abandon/endanger child with intent to return in the 3500 block of Avenue A.

Aug. 28

A complainant reported dog at large it he 200 block of South 17 th Street.

Street. A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 3200 block of Avenue H.

A complainant reported leaving the scene of an accident and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 3700 block of Cedar Lane.

A complainant reported assault offensive touch-family violence in the 3200 block of Avenue A.

Aug. 29

A complainant reported dog at large in the 100 block of Hilldale.

Arrest of a subject for public intoxication in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

Aug. 30