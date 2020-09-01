expand
September 1, 2020

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 24-30

By PA News

Published 12:02 am Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests between Aug. 24 and Aug. 30:

  • Samantha Mitchell, 36, public intoxication
  • Westley Authement, 49, Nederland warrants, warrant for other agency

Nederland Police responded to the following calls between Aug. 24 and Aug. 30:

Aug. 24

  • A complainant reported possession of a controlled substance in the 600 block of Avenue E.
  • A complainant reported indecency with a child sexual contact in the 2600 block of Avenue E.
  • A complainant reported burglary of a building in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.
  • A complainant reported cruelty to non-livestock animals in the 2100 block of Avenue E.
  • A complainant reported assault offensive touch in the 100 block of Avenue D.

Aug. 25

  • A complainant reported dangerous dog at large in the 1800 block of Detroit.
  • A complainant reported assault family violence in the 600 block of South 9th Street.

Aug. 26

  • A complainant reported assault offensive touch-family violence in the 2200 block of Avenue G.

Aug. 27

  • A complainant reported abandon/endanger child with intent to return in the 3500 block of Avenue A.

Aug. 28

  • A complainant reported dog at large it he 200 block of South 17th Street.
  • A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 3200 block of Avenue H.
  • A complainant reported leaving the scene of an accident and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 3700 block of Cedar Lane.
  • A complainant reported assault offensive touch-family violence in the 3200 block of Avenue A.

Aug. 29

  • A complainant reported dog at large in the 100 block of Hilldale.
  • Arrest of a subject for public intoxication in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

Aug. 30

  • A complainant reported burglary of a building in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.
  • A complainant reported assault offensive touch-family violence in the 200 block of North 23rd Street.
  • Arrest of a subject for Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 1700 block of Canal.

