expand
Ad Spot

September 2, 2020

Hughen Park is located at 2749 Lakeshore Dr. in Port Arthur. (I.C. Murrell/The News) 2-17-20

Steps in plan to sell city parks moving forward

By I.C. Murrell

Published 8:28 pm Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Neither Port Arthur City Council members or the public offered discussion Tuesday during a hearing on the potential sale of six city parks.

Those under consideration include Civic, Hughen, Montgomery, Felix and Milton Barker, Immigrant and Carver Terrace.

Parks and Recreation Director Chandra Alpough told the council her department manages 35 parks, making it a challenge for Port Arthur to maintain parks at a desired level.

A vote on whether to sell the parks has been placed on the Nov. 3 ballot, but at least two public hearings are required be taken on the issue.

Voters will also decide whether the Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation can give one-eighth of its proceeds from a ½-cent sales tax to Parks and Recreation toward rehabilitation of the remaining 29 parks for four years.

The EDC projects $6 million would be given to the department if the measure passes.

“It’s important the city has decent and well-maintained parks for quality of life,” Alpough said.

About I.C. Murrell

I.C. Murrell was promoted to editor of The News, effective Oct. 14, 2019. He previously served as sports editor since August 2015 and has won or shared eight first-place awards from state newspaper associations and corporations. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee, grew up mostly in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

email author More by I.C.

Local

Arrest made after fatal shooting involving PA, Beaumont evacuees

Groves

Raises, moving costs, renovations highlight PNGISD’s $51 million budget

Groves

Texas announces extension of emergency SNAP benefits

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests & blotter: Aug. 24-30

Local

Steps in plan to sell city parks moving forward

Local

Port Arthur’s hurricane damage may fall short of FEMA threshold for federal support

Local

Sabine Pass community dealing with power outages following Hurricane Laura

Local

Port Arthur residents receive blessing, Tuesday morning food donation

Groves

10,000 in Mid-County, PA return to power Monday night; Entergy details Groves restoration effort for Tuesday

Local

Family escapes serious Port Neches home fire

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 24-30

Groves

AT&T donating $30,000 to SETX Civilian Taskforce

Groves

Entergy claims Mid-County, PA to see power restoration this evening while reporting outage increase

Local

Hurricane evacuation buses, residents return to Port Arthur

Groves

Local authorities detail dangerous, deadly impact of carbon mononxide poisoning

Groves

Half of PNGISD campuses without power, school restart schedule updated

Local

Health departments report COVID-19 deaths in PA, Mid-County

Local

Food Bank planning Tuesday distribution effort in Port Arthur

Local

VIDEO: U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee makes stop in PA; talks hurricane, small business help

Local

U.S. Army handing out free ice, water, MREs in Port Arthur

Groves

MONDAY ENTERGY UPDATE: Nearly 18,000 without power in PA, Mid-County

Local

Sempra talks hurricane’s impact on Port Arthur LNG, recovery funding response

Groves

Hurricane Laura leads to national gas price jump. Where does Texas stand?

Groves

4 pm SUNDAY UPDATE: Entergy shares latest restoration times for PA, Mid-County