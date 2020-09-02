Port Neches Police Department arrests & blotter: Aug. 24-30
The following individuals were arrested by Port Neches Police between Aug. 24 to Aug. 30:
- Nathan Stewart, 47, other agency warrant(s)
Port Neches Police responded to the following calls from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30:
Aug. 24
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of Magnolia.
Aug. 25
- No reports.
Aug. 26
- No reports.
Aug. 27
- Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Block Street.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2100 block of Fourth Street.
- Theft and criminal mischief was reported in the 700 block of Magnolia.
- An assault was reported in the 800 block of Grigsby.
Aug. 28
- No reports.
Aug. 29
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Ridgewood.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2300 block of First Street.
- An assault was reported in the 600 block of East Kitchen.
Aug. 30
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.