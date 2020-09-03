Premature Burden twins continue to grow, one welcomed home

NEDERLAND — William and Archie Burden were born premature at 23 weeks.

The two twin boys fought for their lives in the months after birth, surviving a handful of life-threatening diseases and surgeries. Now, at almost 6 months old, one of the Burden twins is home.

William, the larger of the two boys, arrived home to Nederland in early August.

Mother Haley Burden said she and her husband Hayden are over the moon with excitement.

“We waited 143 days for this day to come, and it was finally here,” she said. “It was definitely one of the best days of our lives.”

Haley said her emotions were all over the place that day.

“William was coming home on oxygen and a pulse oximeter, so we were very nervous, just like any other parent would be,” she said. “I was also a little sad because we were having to leave Archie behind in the NICU. Of course we are praying he comes home soon, but our realistic goal is that Archie makes it home sometime before Christmas.”

Archie is still recovering at a hospital in Houston.

Born at 13 ounces and 9.5 inches long, he became the smallest male to survive a premature birth in the United States.

He now weighs 6 pounds, 9 ounces, and is expected to come home by the end of the year.