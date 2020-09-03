expand
September 3, 2020

Hayden and his son William Burden stand in front of a yard sign welcoming the baby home after months in intensive care. (Courtesy photo)

Premature Burden twins continue to grow, one welcomed home

By I.C. Murrell

Published 12:17 am Thursday, September 3, 2020

NEDERLAND — William and Archie Burden were born premature at 23 weeks.

The two twin boys fought for their lives in the months after birth, surviving a handful of life-threatening diseases and surgeries. Now, at almost 6 months old, one of the Burden twins is home.

William, the larger of the two boys, arrived home to Nederland in early August.

Hayden, left, and Haley Burden brought William home from the hospital on Aug. 8 after 5 1/2 months in a hospital. (Courtesy photo)

Mother Haley Burden said she and her husband Hayden are over the moon with excitement.

“We waited 143 days for this day to come, and it was finally here,” she said. “It was definitely one of the best days of our lives.”

Haley said her emotions were all over the place that day.

William Burden now weighs 12 pounds, 5 ounces. (Courtesy photo)

“William was coming home on oxygen and a pulse oximeter, so we were very nervous, just like any other parent would be,” she said. “I was also a little sad because we were having to leave Archie behind in the NICU. Of course we are praying he comes home soon, but our realistic goal is that Archie makes it home sometime before Christmas.”

Archie Burden now weighs 6 pounds, 9 ounces. (Courtesy photo)

Archie is still recovering at a hospital in Houston.

Born at 13 ounces and 9.5 inches long, he became the smallest male to survive a premature birth in the United States.

He now weighs 6 pounds, 9 ounces, and is expected to come home by the end of the year.

Grandparents Jason Burden, left, and Kristi Burden, right, hold baby William with excitement. (Courtesy photo)

The smaller of the Burden twins, Archie, is still in NICU at a hospital in Houston, but is growing bigger every day. (Courtesy photo)

 

