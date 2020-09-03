expand
September 3, 2020

Carolyn Sue Vickers Patin

By PA News

Published 3:03 pm Thursday, September 3, 2020

Carolyn Sue Vickers Patin, 85, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Park Place Manor in Belton, Texas.

Carolyn is formerly of Port Arthur, Texas, where she resided until 2009.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Dossman Funeral Home, 2525 North Main Street, Belton, Texas.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Levingston Funeral Home, 5601 39th Street in Groves, Texas.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.

Carolyn graduated from Lamar University with a degree in Elementary Education.

She served as a third grade teacher at Sam Houston Elementary in Port Arthur ISD, until she began her most loved career as an amazing mother of her two sons.

Carolyn was involved with her sons in Boy Scouts at their home church of Presbyterian Church of the Covenant in Port Arthur.

Carolyn was also a member of the First United Methodist Church in Belton and a member of PEO Chapter AT in Port Arthur and Belton.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Patin and her parents, Lyle and Vernice Vickers of Port Arthur, Texas.

She is survived by her son, David Patin and his wife Jessica of Kingwood, Texas; her son, Kenneth Patin and his wife Jennifer of Belton, Texas; three granddaughters: Leslie Goldberg and husband, Travis, of Jarrell, Texas, Allison Patin, of Houston, Texas, and Addison Patin of Kingwood, Texas and two great-granddaughters, Aria and Olivia Goldberg.

Carolyn will be especially missed at the upcoming wedding of her granddaughter Allison to Wesley Karotkin of Houston, Texas.

Carolyn is also survived by her cousin who was like a sister, Linda Chesson of Boynton Beach, Florida, her sister-in-law, Jean Taylor of Jasper, Texas, and brother-in-law, Larry Patin of Mobile, Alabama, and their children and grandchildren.

Special gratitude is extended to the staff of Park Place Manor in Belton and Rev. Jeff Miller and the congregation of First United Methodist Church – Belton.

In lieu of flowers, Carolyn wished for memorials to be given to the Choir Fund of First Methodist Church in Belton.

