DEATH NOTICES: Sept. 3, 2020

Theodore Richardson, of Port Arthur, TX died Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Services are pending at Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

Linda Ashford, of Port Arthur, TX died Thursday, August 27, 2020. Services are pending at Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

Lula Campbell, of Port Arthur, TX died Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Services are pending at Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

Michael Thornell, 36 of Port Neches, Texas died August 31, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Carolyn Patin, 85, formerly of Port Arthur, Texas died Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves, TX.

Katherine Hoffpauir, 99, of Groves, Texas died Sunday, August 30, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Jonell James, 67, of Nederland, died Friday, August 21, 2020. Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.