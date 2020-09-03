expand
September 3, 2020

Expect super hot temperatures this weekend

By PA News

Published 3:20 pm Thursday, September 3, 2020

Temperatures will run a few degrees above normal through this weekend.

Afternoon heat indices will be in the 102-108 F range, according to the National Weather Service.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said pay particular attention to staying hydrated in the Hurricane Laura-hit areas where there is no power.

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms can be expected through Monday, before rain chances increase and temperatures cool by the middle of next week.

The tropics are active, but there are no threats to our region over the next week, Erickson said.

Nana is in central America and weakening.

Omar is weakening in the Atlantic, and three areas for possible development are way out in the Atlantic.

