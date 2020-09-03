expand
September 3, 2020

Stephen Jackson to lead food, PPE drive in Port Arthur on Saturday

By PA News

Published 12:55 pm Thursday, September 3, 2020

Retired NBA star and podcast host Stephen Jackson is partnering with the Feed Your City Challenge to help combat the coronavirus pandemic and help those affected by Hurricane Laura with a food and personal protective equipment drive Saturday (Sept. 5) at the Stephen Jackson Academy building at 235 Procter St. in Port Arthur.

The drive begins at 2 p.m.

The Feed Your City Challenge was founded by retired NBA star Ricky Davis and music industry legend Tony Draper.

Port Arthur marks the seventh stop on the Challenge, which aims to provide fresh groceries and essential PPE supplies for up to 3,500 community members via non-contact drive-thru lanes, following all social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Previous stops include Norfolk, Virginia, with rapper Pusha T; Petersburg, Virginia, with singer Trey Songz; Brooklyn, New York with music executive Steven Victor; Oakland, California, with singer Raphael Saadiq; Los Angeles with producer Mustard, singer Jhene Aiko and rapper Roddy Ricch; and Miami with rapper Rick Ross.

