Decovan “De-De” Gerrod Andrew Bennett, Sr., 32, of Lake Charles, LA was called home by his Heavenly Father on Monday, August 17, 2020.

A native of Port Arthur, TX, he was a 2006 graduate of Memorial High School.

Decovan received Christ at an early age and was a member of Nederland Christian Church led by Pastor David Derr.

He was a longtime employee of L’Auberge Casino Resort.

He is preceded in death by his sister, LaMonica Bennett; grandparents and one cousin.

“De-De” is survived by his mother, Beverly Thomas; father, Carl Bennett; two children, Decovan Jr. and Alivia Bennett; one brother,

Christopher Thomas; two sisters, Tana Bennett and Jessica Brown (Craig); three aunts; a very loving and devoted friend, Shaquarius Holmes; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel with visitation from 11 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.