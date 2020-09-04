expand
Ad Spot

September 5, 2020

Decovan “De-De” Gerrod Andrew Bennett Sr.

Decovan “De-De” Gerrod Andrew Bennett Sr.

By PA News

Published 7:04 pm Friday, September 4, 2020

Decovan “De-De” Gerrod Andrew Bennett, Sr., 32, of Lake Charles, LA was called home by his Heavenly Father on Monday, August 17, 2020.

A native of Port Arthur, TX, he was a 2006 graduate of Memorial High School.

Decovan received Christ at an early age and was a member of Nederland Christian Church led by Pastor David Derr.

He was a longtime employee of L’Auberge Casino Resort.

He is preceded in death by his sister, LaMonica Bennett; grandparents and one cousin.

“De-De” is survived by his mother, Beverly Thomas; father, Carl Bennett; two children, Decovan Jr. and Alivia Bennett; one brother,
Christopher Thomas; two sisters, Tana Bennett and Jessica Brown (Craig); three aunts; a very loving and devoted friend, Shaquarius Holmes; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel with visitation from 11 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.

Local

Local residents give thanks for feeding effort led by Stephen Jackson

Local

Stephen Jackson makes stop in Port Arthur to give food, PPE

Beaumont

Police looking for vehicle after fatal hit & run

Groves

Linemen, residents saw unusual challenges in restoring power from powerful Laura

Local

New PAPD details: Local man found shot on porch, suspect quickly comes forward

Local

Woman, 67, assaulted and $3K stolen for son’s headstone; 2 indicted

Local

St. Joseph Church seeking donations for Laura victims in Southwest Louisiana

Groves

West Groves school set for demo next month; progress made on $130M bond

Groves

SCAM ALERT: Sheriff’s Office caller “Chief Deputy Fowler” is not a real person

Groves

Southeast Texas Food Bank can help with SNAP benefits

Beaumont

Jefferson County returns indictment list

Local

New assistant bank manager named in Nederland

Columns

CHRIS DUQUE — Proposed Nederland budget detailed for community spotlight, information

Groves

Fall football special section publishes today

Beaumont

Investor tells his side of Ford Park deal; talks hotel & investment plans

Local

Another COVID-19 related death reported in Port Arthur

Columns

Nederland pulls through, and plenty of fun is around the corner

College/Pro Sports

Ex-Hoya from Port Arthur recalls “so much more” to coaching great John Thompson

Local

Nederland ISD families prepare for 1st day of school in class & at home

Local

Texas Baptist Men asking for volunteers to help clean up Orange

Beaumont

Man, 66, indicted for 2 counts of indecency with child

Groves

Expect super hot temperatures this weekend

College/Pro Sports

Stephen Jackson to lead food, PPE drive in Port Arthur on Saturday

Local

Titans football players pitch in to assist with Hurricane Laura cleanup