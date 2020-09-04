Nederland pulls through, and plenty of fun is around the corner

Well, we made it to September 2020!

What a blessing in itself, and I agree with all of you, 2020 has been a challenge but through it all, I am so proud to say WE ARE SETX STRONG!

I look forward to September as it is the month we will celebrate our 50- to 131-year veteran businesses in Nederland.

I want to focus this month on the blessings we have received instead of the negativity, which can brew on Facebook and other social media platforms.

First of all, a heartfelt THANK YOU to all of our First Responders who have taken care of us through COVID 19 and Hurricane Laura.

When one simply looks at the photographs of what our nearby neighbors experienced and what we were spared, we should be thankful and know we have been blessed.

We are not finished with Hurricane Season yet.

As we repair our fences, roofs and our homes there are other storms already forming according to the weather stations. Each time I face a storm in my life, I try to learn from it and make my next experience better.

With Hurricane Laura, I left with fewer objects in my car and instead cherished memories because I did not know what would be there when I returned. I did video my home contents before I drove away.

My suitcase was lighter as I traveled to stay with my family. I did stay focused on the LOCAL news rather than the national news. I tried to enjoy my time with family and grandson, who I do not get to see often enough.

Each day I would read the many posts on Facebook from friends, residents and business owners. Our local communities have a strong faith. We ARE resilient and persevere through tough times.

There is a true kindred spirit and a sense of belonging to help one other. These are special attributes of our area! I am proud to live in SETX.

No matter where you live, you may either fight seasonal rains and floods, droughts, hurricanes, earthquakes, mudslides, tsunamis, fires and other natural disasters. What we always need to remember is to stand strong and embrace the challenges. Through it all we have each other and can continue to keep our local economy going by supporting each other and our local businesses.

Due to the lack of electricity and internet, many of our small local businesses may not open for another week. I am prayerful it will be sooner.

Right now, reflect and focus on your overall health and the health and wellbeing of your family. School will be delayed once again but use this time to do creative learning projects at home with your children, siblings and friends.

When the time is right, please visit your local stores because a few weeks without income can close the door of a local business.

Pay attention to the postings on social media of the businesses open and please shop local.

Nederland Fall Market Day is quickly approaching and will be held on Oct. 17. You may pick up a vendor application from the NEDC office beginning next week.

Also starting on Nov. 1, we will host the Twelve Days of Christmas Event.

This event allows you to shop locally in Nederland. After you purchase $20 worth of goods, you will take your paid receipt and place it in an enclosed envelope with a donation made payable to Community Prayer Outreach.

The is one of Nederland’s non-profits. The envelope can be mailed or dropped off at the NEDC office address 1519 Boston Avenue for a chance to win one of our 12 Christmas Baskets.

Most of the baskets are valued from $200-$800. Simply shop Nederland and help support one of our local charities.

You may enter as many times as you want, but you can only win one basket. Some of our baskets are filled with gift cards, one basket is a chainsaw, another a true toy basket, and we also have so many other special baskets.

Starting in November we will feature three to four baskets each week, so you can see that you have an even greater chance to win.

Our local stores are participating in the creation of these baskets so there will be fun for all.

For our businesses, please remember to keep your Business Continuity Plan updated and check our website at nededc.com if you do not have a plan.

As the boards are taken down from the windows around town and people begin to line the streets with cars and trucks, we know that any type of activity makes us feel alive and well again.

For me it is refreshing to see my extended families and local community working together to make SETX one of the best places in which to live.

Planning for our upcoming events like Nederland Fall Market Day and the Twelve Days of Christmas makes shopping local so much more fun.

Until next month, stay safe, check in often and #shoplocal, #shopoften, #shopnederland!

Kay DeCuir is the executive director of the Nederland Economic Development Corporation. She can be reached at kdecuir@nededc.com.