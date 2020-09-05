expand
September 5, 2020

KATHIE'S KORNER — Kathie Deasy

KATHIE’S KORNER — Using kind words is like tasting honey

By PA News

Published 12:01 am Saturday, September 5, 2020

Sometimes words get “polluted!”

I know I’ve experienced this many times, but God filled me with the Holy Spirit and gifts of discernment, so I can pick-up on the deceit and avoid problems.

Some places this may occur:

Politicians, car salesmen, doctors, lawyers, business partners, cheating spouses or friends — reasons a person gets turned down for a job or award of some kind, preachers who preach their opinions instead of the Word and grieving family or friends during the grief process.

I’m certain you can think of more. In Mark 4, Jesus says, “Consider what you hear.” It’s so critical.

Honey is a much better sweetener — easier to digest, tastes good. Local honey is nutritious and preserves some foods.

When my children were small, I gave them orange-flavored, sugar-coated aspirin if they had a cold.

My son was a climber. Even though I tucked them up above the refrigerator thinking they were out of reach, he made the journey after seeing my hiding place and proceeded to eat the whole bottle.

Before rushing him to the emergency room, we asked him if he shared them with sissy (our small daughter), he (thankfully) said NO and was relieved of his stomach contents with a quick group of helpful nurses.

On our trip to Israel as Music Guests on a Tour, I noticed how they used dates, pomegranates, berries and bananas along with honey to sweeten desserts and candies.

Remember, the Promised Land for the Israelites was flowing with milk and honey, a sign of abundance, ease and prosperity. Also, a sign of good health when used for illness.

We use a tablespoon of honey in a cup of warm water for “lingering” hiccups. Honey is mentioned 61 times in the Bible.

One of my favorite scriptures is: “Kind words are like honey, sweet for the soul and healthy for the body.” Proverbs 16:24

So, don’t be deceived by “sugar-coated” words. Ask Jesus to be your Lord and Savior and for God to fill you up with everything He has for you, including peace and the power of the Holy Spirit, Who will alert you to lies and bad sugar-coated anything!

Come visit Golden Triangle Church on the Rock, 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.

