New assistant bank manager named in Nederland

NEDERLAND — FivePoint Credit Union in Nederland has a new assistant branch manager.

President/CEO Erik M. Shaw announced that Jennifer Rogers has been promoted to the position.

Rogers has been employed with FivePoint for 14 years and formerly held the positions of loan officer and full-service representative.

She is a graduate of Port Neches-Groves High School and loves to travel with her family. She currently resides in Silsbee with her husband Justin and two children, Julianna and Jaxon.