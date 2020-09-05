expand
Ad Spot

September 5, 2020

Port Arthur Police officer Max Wolgast leads Darian Petry, right, to a squad vehicle Aug. 17. (Mary Meaux/The News)

New PAPD details: Local man found shot on porch, suspect quickly comes forward

By PA News

Published 12:21 am Saturday, September 5, 2020

Just nine hours after 30-year-old Kenneth Swallow was killed on Aug. 16, his suspected murderer arrived at the police station to make a statement, according to authorities.

Port Arthur Police responded to a call of an unresponsive person at 10:32 p.m. Aug. 16 and found Swallow on the front porch of a home at 3130 10th Street with multiple gunshot wounds, he was later pronounced deceased.

Port Arthur Newsmedia obtained the probable cause affidavit for the arrest of Darian Petry, 46, after filing a Freedom of Information Act request with the city.

Darian Petry

Police had previously not revealed the specific location where Swallow’s body was located, only the address of the home.

Swallow, nicknamed “GMONEY,” was a member of the 2009 graduating class of Memorial High School, according to his obituary.

He leaves behind a fiancée, three children and a host of other family members. His funeral service will be at the Compro Event Center in Beaumont on Saturday with burial to follow at Live Oak Memorial Park.

The affidavit stated statements from witnesses “confirmed” Petry was at the scene and fled on foot before officers arrived.

Petry showed up at the Port Arthur Police Station at approximately 7:45 a.m. Aug. 17 — nine hours later —and “wanted to confess to the shooting of Swallow,” the document stated.

He was read his Miranda Warning and waived his rights, police said, and reportedly made a statement implicating himself and providing details that one would only know if they were there before, during and after the shooting.

Swallow and Petry were acquaintances, police said in a previous Port Arthur News story but no motive was provided to media.

Petry remains in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on a $1 million bond.

Police are not elaborating on the crime — which is the fifth homicide in the city this year.

Information such as caliber weapon used and number of times the victim was shot is not being released so as not to jeopardize the integrity of the investigation, PAPD Det. Mike Hebert previously said.

Other Port Arthur homicides this year include:

  • Jose Ray Riojas, 35, shot to death at his home Jan. 22. Two men have been charged; Larnell Jray Mosley and Jeremy Jamall Roy.
  • Jaylon Howard, 26, shot to death at an apartment at Valley View Estates April 15. Jovan Neveaux is charged with the killing.
  • Taylor Rodriguez, 23, was stabbed to death May 13 in a wooded area off Twin City Highway. His girlfriend, Lachrisha Abshire, 33, was arrested.
  • Eric Marrs, 38, of Port Arthur was shot at a home on 32nd Street June 29. No arrests have been made.

Local

Local residents give thanks for feeding effort led by Stephen Jackson

Local

Stephen Jackson makes stop in Port Arthur to give food, PPE

Beaumont

Police looking for vehicle after fatal hit & run

Groves

Linemen, residents saw unusual challenges in restoring power from powerful Laura

Local

New PAPD details: Local man found shot on porch, suspect quickly comes forward

Local

Woman, 67, assaulted and $3K stolen for son’s headstone; 2 indicted

Local

St. Joseph Church seeking donations for Laura victims in Southwest Louisiana

Groves

West Groves school set for demo next month; progress made on $130M bond

Groves

SCAM ALERT: Sheriff’s Office caller “Chief Deputy Fowler” is not a real person

Groves

Southeast Texas Food Bank can help with SNAP benefits

Beaumont

Jefferson County returns indictment list

Local

New assistant bank manager named in Nederland

Columns

CHRIS DUQUE — Proposed Nederland budget detailed for community spotlight, information

Groves

Fall football special section publishes today

Beaumont

Investor tells his side of Ford Park deal; talks hotel & investment plans

Local

Another COVID-19 related death reported in Port Arthur

Columns

Nederland pulls through, and plenty of fun is around the corner

College/Pro Sports

Ex-Hoya from Port Arthur recalls “so much more” to coaching great John Thompson

Local

Nederland ISD families prepare for 1st day of school in class & at home

Local

Texas Baptist Men asking for volunteers to help clean up Orange

Beaumont

Man, 66, indicted for 2 counts of indecency with child

Groves

Expect super hot temperatures this weekend

College/Pro Sports

Stephen Jackson to lead food, PPE drive in Port Arthur on Saturday

Local

Titans football players pitch in to assist with Hurricane Laura cleanup