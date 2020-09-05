SCAM ALERT: Sheriff’s Office caller “Chief Deputy Fowler” is not a real person

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens about a new scam where a man calls people telling people that they have a warrant for not showing up for Federal Court Duty.

The man is identifying himself as Chief Deputy Fowler of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, according to a press release from the JCSO.

The scammer gives various phone numbers with a recorded message saying “You have reached the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.”

But — there is no one at the sheriff’s office by that name.

He is trying to scam people into disposing of their warrant by sending him money on a cash app.

NO LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY will try to contact you to take care of a warrant by requesting you send money via a Cash app, a Green Dot card or any other card or app for that matter.

If you have been a victim of this scam and actually sent funds, please report it to your local law enforcement agency.