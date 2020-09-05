expand
Ad Spot

September 5, 2020

A scene from the YouTube series Cobra Kai.

STEPHEN HEMELT — The Karate Kid, Cobra Kai find fans across generations

By Stephen Hemelt

Published 12:05 am Saturday, September 5, 2020

As a child of the 1980s, there are a few cultural touchstones from that decade that still hold a strong place in regards to my pop culture education.

The Karate Kid is one such work of entertainment.

The film, first released June 22, 1984 (I was 3 at the time) follows the hard luck story of a New Jersey teenager who moves to California while in high school.

The fish-out-of-water story follows high schooler Daniel LaRusso, who quickly becomes the target of senior bullies who use their karate knowledge to torment him. Daniel finds friendship and personal growth through the teachings of Mr. Miyagi, ultimately triumphing in the end at a large-scale karate tournament.

It’s pure Hollywood, right down to the love interest and musical score.

To varying returns, Hollywood continued to release sequels The Karate Kid Part II (1986) and The Karate Kid Part III (1989) and reboots, The Next Karate Kid (1994) and The Karate Kid (2010).

The most recent attempt to revive the entertainment intellectual property occurred through YouTube, which launched Cobra Kai, 30-minute episodes picking up in the main characters’ lives more than 30 years later.

Not known for producing “original” content, the show premiered to lukewarm expectations in 2018 and found a willing and growing audience.

Three seasons have since made YouTube quite happy, and now seasons 1 and 2 of the show are available on Netflix, which boasts a much larger subscriber base.

Now, my children, ages 10 and 12, are watching the show.

First we went back and watched the 1984 movie and it, surprisingly, kept the attention of my kids. My daughter, who can’t stand bullies, couldn’t get over why the Cobra Kai teenagers continued to harass Daniel. She was quite happy with the “good guy wins in the end” conclusion.

We must realize this is popcorn karate and in no way represents martial arts or the true discipline exhibited by those who make this their profession or passion.

In fact, most professional karate instructors I speak with about the film or television series are not fans.

I understand their feelings and fully recognize this is no documentary.

What is real are the conversations my wife and I are having with our children around this TV show.

There are not many things that bring two 39-year-olds together with a couple of pre-teens in mutual entertainment.

So, it’s great to watch which characters my children identify with, pull for or grant second chances to.

Do they see each character as “good” or “bad” or do they allow for human motivations leading to that general shade of grey?

I have to admit, I’m a huge fan of the first film, and it has nothing to do with the karate. The music and writing are superb. In fact, the lessons imparted by Mr. Miyagi are timeless. The back story of his character is so deep that most people miss it during their first viewing.

He is a tragic hero who was dealt nothing but rotten hands in life; yet, he saw a teenager in peril and vowed to build him up, working from the inside out.

He never sought tournament glory for his protégé, just for a boy to grow into a man, ready to provide for and benefit his loved ones.

It’s a great message and one I get to talk about with my children, not bad for a corny karate movie that is almost 40 years old.

Stephen Hemelt is president of Port Arthur Newsmedia. He can be reached at stephen.hemelt@panews.com or 409-721-2445.

Local

Local residents give thanks for feeding effort led by Stephen Jackson

Local

Stephen Jackson makes stop in Port Arthur to give food, PPE

Beaumont

Police looking for vehicle after fatal hit & run

Groves

Linemen, residents saw unusual challenges in restoring power from powerful Laura

Local

New PAPD details: Local man found shot on porch, suspect quickly comes forward

Local

Woman, 67, assaulted and $3K stolen for son’s headstone; 2 indicted

Local

St. Joseph Church seeking donations for Laura victims in Southwest Louisiana

Groves

West Groves school set for demo next month; progress made on $130M bond

Groves

SCAM ALERT: Sheriff’s Office caller “Chief Deputy Fowler” is not a real person

Groves

Southeast Texas Food Bank can help with SNAP benefits

Beaumont

Jefferson County returns indictment list

Local

New assistant bank manager named in Nederland

Columns

CHRIS DUQUE — Proposed Nederland budget detailed for community spotlight, information

Groves

Fall football special section publishes today

Beaumont

Investor tells his side of Ford Park deal; talks hotel & investment plans

Local

Another COVID-19 related death reported in Port Arthur

Columns

Nederland pulls through, and plenty of fun is around the corner

College/Pro Sports

Ex-Hoya from Port Arthur recalls “so much more” to coaching great John Thompson

Local

Nederland ISD families prepare for 1st day of school in class & at home

Local

Texas Baptist Men asking for volunteers to help clean up Orange

Beaumont

Man, 66, indicted for 2 counts of indecency with child

Groves

Expect super hot temperatures this weekend

College/Pro Sports

Stephen Jackson to lead food, PPE drive in Port Arthur on Saturday

Local

Titans football players pitch in to assist with Hurricane Laura cleanup