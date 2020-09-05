expand
Ad Spot

September 5, 2020

West Groves Education Center is set to be demolished around Oct. 1 in preparation for the construction of a new school. (Mary Meaux/The News)

West Groves school set for demo next month; progress made on $130M bond

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:18 am Saturday, September 5, 2020

Bids for the demolition of West Groves Education Center will be opened next week with the possible start date of Oct. 1.

Jeff Carbone, senior program manager with CBRE Heery, explained that they would go to the Port Neches-Groves Independent School District board of trustees for approval after analyzing the bids and undergoing other administrative concerns.

“The positive thing, if there’s anything positive, is that COVID hasn’t slowed us down one bit,” he said. “We are still meeting the deadlines for the bond and the date for design. We are still meeting budget numbers. It’s going exactly as planned.”

PNGISD voters approved a $130 million bond in November, condensing seven elementary campuses down to four.

PNGISD funded the purchase and demolition of a home adjacent to Woodcrest Elementary in Port Neches over the past month.

WGEC previously housed prekindergarten for the district, as well as some administrative offices and the district’s boardroom. Those students are now housed at First Christian Church on Ninth Avenue in Port Arthur.

Assistant superintendent Julie Gauthier said students would be housed at this location for several years.

The land where WGEC sits will be home to a new grade 3-5 campus. The school will be identical to its counterpart in Port Neches at the site of the current Woodcrest Elementary School.

“Both schools will be identical and hold the same number of students,” Carbone said. “It makes for an efficient design, pay for one design, not two.”

Within the past month PNGISD purchased and demolished a house at 1424 Heisler St. in Port Neches that was adjacent to Woodcrest.

“The procurement of the property and demolition was not part of the bond program,” Carbone said. “It was paid for using regular PNGISD funds approved by the board of trustees and managed by the district.”

The addition of land fits in with plans for the new grades 3-5 campus at the Woodcrest site. The next step, he said, is to go to the city of Port Neches to replat the land so it becomes part of the school property.

When the new school is constructed, the additional land will be used for part of the drop-off and pick-up of students.

Carbone said drop-off and pick-up is a big issue with any elementary, not just in PNGISD.

“The way we are trying to alleviate that is by stacking,” he said, referring to the site plan on the district’s website.

“It will become part of the (campus) driveway,” he said, adding that this will get a number of vehicles off the street.

Local

Local residents give thanks for feeding effort led by Stephen Jackson

Local

Stephen Jackson makes stop in Port Arthur to give food, PPE

Beaumont

Police looking for vehicle after fatal hit & run

Groves

Linemen, residents saw unusual challenges in restoring power from powerful Laura

Local

New PAPD details: Local man found shot on porch, suspect quickly comes forward

Local

Woman, 67, assaulted and $3K stolen for son’s headstone; 2 indicted

Local

St. Joseph Church seeking donations for Laura victims in Southwest Louisiana

Groves

West Groves school set for demo next month; progress made on $130M bond

Groves

SCAM ALERT: Sheriff’s Office caller “Chief Deputy Fowler” is not a real person

Groves

Southeast Texas Food Bank can help with SNAP benefits

Beaumont

Jefferson County returns indictment list

Local

New assistant bank manager named in Nederland

Columns

CHRIS DUQUE — Proposed Nederland budget detailed for community spotlight, information

Groves

Fall football special section publishes today

Beaumont

Investor tells his side of Ford Park deal; talks hotel & investment plans

Local

Another COVID-19 related death reported in Port Arthur

Columns

Nederland pulls through, and plenty of fun is around the corner

College/Pro Sports

Ex-Hoya from Port Arthur recalls “so much more” to coaching great John Thompson

Local

Nederland ISD families prepare for 1st day of school in class & at home

Local

Texas Baptist Men asking for volunteers to help clean up Orange

Beaumont

Man, 66, indicted for 2 counts of indecency with child

Groves

Expect super hot temperatures this weekend

College/Pro Sports

Stephen Jackson to lead food, PPE drive in Port Arthur on Saturday

Local

Titans football players pitch in to assist with Hurricane Laura cleanup