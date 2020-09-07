Authorities ID man killed in Sunday night Jefferson County crash

( Editor’s note: As of 2:15 p.m. Monday, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed that 39-year-old Craig Strange of Baytown was the pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle on SH 73 Sunday night. Strange was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Ray Chesson at the scene. This remains an active investigation and there are no additional details available at this time.)

At approximately 8:20 p.m. Sunday, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to an auto-pedestrian crash on SH 73 in Jefferson County, resulting in a fatality.

The crash occurred approximately one mile west of Englin Road.

The preliminary DPS investigation indicates a Chevrolet vehicle heading eastbound on SH 73 traveled off the roadway and crashed.

The driver got out of the vehicle, walked into the roadway and was struck by a Chevrolet truck.

The pedestrian, a 39-year-old male from Baytown, was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Ray Chesson.

At the time of the crash, the eastbound traffic lanes of SH 73 were closed.

All information is preliminary as this remains an active investigation.

The driver of the Chevrolet truck that struck the pedestrian has been identified as a 31-year-old Beaumont man. He was not injured.