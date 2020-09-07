expand
Ad Spot

September 7, 2020

Dozens of volunteers pass out watermelons, oranges, fresh fruit and vegetables Saturday in Port Arthur during an effort led by Stephen Jackson.

Census promotion, food distribution planned Tuesday in Port Arthur

By PA News

Published 10:36 am Monday, September 7, 2020

There are less than 30 days until the end of Census 2020 enumeration, according to Complete Count Committee Chair Dr. Albert T. Thigpen.

The Committee is reaching out the community and helping lead a food distribution event Tuesday sponsored by the SETX Faith Community Leaders, an action group of ministers of Port Arthur and Beaumont.

The event starts at 9 a.m. at Empowerment Church, 3600 Memorial Blvd. in Port Arthur, where Dr. Janice Milo is the pastor.

The Complete Count Committee, along with members of the Census Bureau, will be at the distribution to place census materials in the boxes, assist those who wish to complete the census and to help with the distribution.

Anyone in line is eligible to receive donations until the supply is exhausted.

Local

Authorities ID man killed in Sunday night Jefferson County crash

Local

Census promotion, food distribution planned Tuesday in Port Arthur

Beaumont

COVID-19 strikes Southeast Texas Food Bank; organizers address food safety

Local

Man exits crashed vehicle & is struck, killed walking on Jefferson County roadway

High School Sports

Bulldogs, Indians weather storm as preseason camp approaches

Groves

West Groves school set for demo next month; progress made on $130M bond

Local

St. Joseph Church seeking donations for Laura victims in Southwest Louisiana

Local

Local residents give thanks for feeding effort led by Stephen Jackson

Local

Stephen Jackson makes stop in Port Arthur to give food, PPE

Beaumont

Police looking for vehicle after fatal hit & run

Groves

Linemen, residents saw unusual challenges in restoring power from powerful Laura

Local

New PAPD details: Local man found shot on porch, suspect quickly comes forward

Local

Woman, 67, assaulted and $3K stolen for son’s headstone; 2 indicted

Groves

SCAM ALERT: Sheriff’s Office caller “Chief Deputy Fowler” is not a real person

Groves

Southeast Texas Food Bank can help with SNAP benefits

Beaumont

Jefferson County returns indictment list

Local

New assistant bank manager named in Nederland

Columns

CHRIS DUQUE — Proposed Nederland budget detailed for community spotlight, information

Groves

Fall football special section publishes

Beaumont

Investor tells his side of Ford Park deal; talks hotel & investment plans

Local

Another COVID-19 related death reported in Port Arthur

Columns

Nederland pulls through, and plenty of fun is around the corner

College/Pro Sports

Ex-Hoya from Port Arthur recalls “so much more” to coaching great John Thompson

Local

Nederland ISD families prepare for 1st day of school in class & at home