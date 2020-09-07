Census promotion, food distribution planned Tuesday in Port Arthur

There are less than 30 days until the end of Census 2020 enumeration, according to Complete Count Committee Chair Dr. Albert T. Thigpen.

The Committee is reaching out the community and helping lead a food distribution event Tuesday sponsored by the SETX Faith Community Leaders, an action group of ministers of Port Arthur and Beaumont.

The event starts at 9 a.m. at Empowerment Church, 3600 Memorial Blvd. in Port Arthur, where Dr. Janice Milo is the pastor.

The Complete Count Committee, along with members of the Census Bureau, will be at the distribution to place census materials in the boxes, assist those who wish to complete the census and to help with the distribution.

Anyone in line is eligible to receive donations until the supply is exhausted.