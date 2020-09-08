DEATH NOTICES: Sept. 8, 2020

John Talmage Barbee passed away on September 7, 2020 in Tyler, TX. Services are under the direction of Watson & Sons Funeral Home, Center, TX, www.watsonandsonsfh.com.

Loary Norma Asta, 97, of Lumberton died Saturday, September 5, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Eula Duhon, 94, Nederland passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Oak Grove Nursing Home, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Earl Martin Kile Jr., 94, of Sabine Pass passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Diane Elizabeth Moore Balsamo, 67, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away September 5, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

Lucille Marie Vickers, 79, of Nederland, Texas passed away September 7, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

Carol Lynn Carter, 80, of Groves, Texas died Sunday, September 6, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves, TX.

Mr. Francis Fenn, 98, of Groves, Texas died Sunday, September 6, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves, TX.

Olivia “Ollie” Vergara, 77, of Port Neches, Texas died September 5, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Billie Ray Porter, 88, of Nederland, Texas passed away September 8, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

Albert Gibson, 72, of Port Neches, died Sunday, September 6, 2020. Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.

Rosalio Hernandez, Jr. 65, of Port Arthur died Saturday, September 5, 2020. Services are pending at Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.