Health officials announce Nederland resident’s death related to COVID-19

NEDERLAND — A Nederland resident passed away as a result of COVID-19, according to health officials Tuesday afternoon.

The City of Port Arthur and Jefferson County Health Departments confirmed the death, describing the victim as a White male between 55 and 60 years old.

He was reported to have underlying health conditions.

This is the eighth coronavirus-related death of a Nederland resident in 2020.

Port Arthur and Mid-County Fatality report:

(NOTE: Groves has not recorded any deaths due to COVID-19; date reflects the day local health officials reported the death.)