PNG student tests positive for COVID, second district case 

PORT NECHES — One student at the Port Neches-Groves High School campus was sent home Tuesday with a positive COVID-19 test result.

Students in attendance were sent home with a letter for parents regarding the announcement.

Assistant Superintendent Julie Gauthier said the letters are part of the district’s reporting responsibilities.

“You are going to see that letter a lot; it’s part of the routine, but if you are in close contact you will get another form of communication whether it’s a phone call, email or separate letter,” she said. “In this case, we didn’t have any close contact. I can say that person was on campus for a very short time this morning.”

This is the second case since the district schools reopening two weeks ago. The first positive test came from a Port Neches Elementary staff member a week before Hurricane Laura.

There was no close contact.

Gauthier said a lot of instances are coming from people getting tested and coming to school before they get the test results.

“It’s all mild symptoms, most people go into the doctor’s (office) for a minor sinus infection and come out with a positive test,” she said. “It’s very mild symptoms these people are experiencing, so it’s causing a bit of confusion.”

Gauthier said students or staff that receive a COVID-19 test should remain home until given results.

“We are trying to stress to students, family and staff members that if you get a test for COVID-19, that you should stay home until you get results,” she said. “Assume it’s positive until told otherwise. Our protocols are working. It’s just a matter of those people staying home when they get tested out of an overabundance of caution.”

PNG returned to school Tuesday (Sept. 8) after closing due to the impending storm.