expand
Ad Spot

September 9, 2020

Shirley Musser

Shirley Musser

By PA News

Published 4:51 pm Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Shirley Musser, 77, of Port Neches passed away on September 6, 2020 in Houston.

She was born on March 22, 1943 in Fort Wayne, Indiana to her parents, Arthur Carl Stahlhut and Mary Jane Fugazza Short Stahlhut.

Shirley attended Purdue University and graduated from there with a Bachelor’s and Master’s in Chemistry.

She married Michael Tuttle Musser, her soulmate, in 1966 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

She and her husband both began working as research chemists for Dupont in Wilmington, Delaware.

They moved to Orange, Texas in 1974 and she earned a Master’s degree in Computer Science from Lamar University.

She began working for Lamar University-Orange, running their computer department in 1985.

She was Director of Computer Services at Lamar State College-Port Arthur from 1989 until her retirement in 2002.

Shirley was an active member of the Embroiders Guild of America for over 20 years.

She was a member of the Methodist Temple in Port Arthur.

When Shirley wasn’t working, she was volunteering.

She loved life and always saw the positive side of things.

Family was the most important thing in Shirley’s life and she adored her children and grandchildren.

She was a constant loving presence in their lives which can never be replaced.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Michael T. Musser.

She is survived by her two daughters, Barbara J. Musser of Woodbridge, Virginia; Kathleen L. Williams and her husband, Gaylon of League City, Texas; her son, Michael C. Musser of Round Rock, Texas; her two grandchildren, James Michael Williams and Catharine Elaine Williams along with her brother, Arthur K. Stahlhut of Fort Wayne, Indiana as well as one niece, Lisa Stahlhut and one nephew, Arthur Stahlhut Jr.

Visitation will be on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 5:00 PM till 8:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Service to honor Shirley’s life will be at 10:00 AM Friday, September 11, 2020 in the Thompson Memorial Chapel at Clayton Thompson.

Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Orange.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis we are currently in, all visitors to the funeral home are required to wear face mask or covering and practice social distancing as mandated by State and County officials.

In lieu of Flowers, family request donations to be made to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society in memory of Shirley.

Local

Hurricane Laura food supplies packaged with Census fill-out plea in Port Arthur

Groves

Neches FCU provides lunches for public works departments

Local

GoFundMe set up for Port Arthur man who lost home, pet in fire

Beaumont

KCS to benefit Salvation Army in Port Arthur, Beaumont

Local

Disaster Recovery Center opens in Lake Charles

Groves

PNG student tests positive for COVID, second district case 

Local

Council votes in favor of Port Arthur Health Department building sale

Groves

Southeast Texans called to prayer, fasting to end racism

Local

Home belonging to local justice of the peace hit by bullets

Local

Health officials announce Nederland resident’s death related to COVID-19

Beaumont

Police: Suspect steals 5 TVs, caught trying to sell them through Facebook

Local

Nederland ISD parents, staff express excitement on 1st day of school

Groves

U.S. gas average could fall under $2 a gallon by end of year. Where does Texas stand?

Local

PHOTO FEATURE: Port Arthur donates to Hurricane Laura disaster relief

Local

ASK A COP: Power outages cause specific rules for blacked-out intersections

Local

Authorities ID man killed in Sunday night Jefferson County crash

Local

Census promotion, food distribution planned Tuesday in Port Arthur

Beaumont

COVID-19 strikes Southeast Texas Food Bank; organizers address food safety

Local

Man exits crashed vehicle & is struck, killed walking on Jefferson County roadway

High School Sports

Bulldogs, Indians weather storm as preseason camp approaches

Groves

West Groves school set for demo next month; progress made on $130M bond

Local

St. Joseph Church seeking donations for Laura victims in Southwest Louisiana

Local

Local residents give thanks for feeding effort led by Stephen Jackson

Local

Stephen Jackson makes stop in Port Arthur to give food, PPE