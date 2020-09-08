expand
September 9, 2020

Msgr. David L. Toups has been named the sixth bishop for the Diocese of Beaumont.

Southeast Texans called to prayer, fasting to end racism

By PA News

Published 5:17 pm Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Southeast Texas Catholics are being asked to observe this Wednesday (Sept. 9) as a day of prayer and fasting to bring an end to racial injustice and violence in society.

That request came from Bishop David L. Toups, Bishop of the Diocese of Beaumont, on the eve of the Feast of St. Peter Claver, a Catholic priest who ministered diligently to those who had been taken into slavery in the New World.

“I would hope that not only Catholics, but Southeast Texans of all faiths, join with me in praying and fasting to end this scourge of racism and violence that has eaten away at the moral fiber of our country, attempting to marginalize people of color and hindering the freedom and rights of millions since the founding of our country,” said Bishop Toups in requesting the day of prayer.

In doing this Wednesday, Toups and Southeast Texas will be joining other Bishops and Dioceses from across the United States to peacefully seek an end to racial injustice and to work together to end the current evils in society.

