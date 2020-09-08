expand
September 9, 2020

U.S. gas average could fall under $2 a gallon by end of year. Where does Texas stand?

By PA News

Published 8:27 am Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Gas prices are falling as expected as oil prices have fallen slightly since Hurricane Laura moved on and seasonal challenges come to into view, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

“We’ll likely see additional downward movement in the weeks ahead with gasoline demand set to decline as we move into the fall months and as COVID-19 restrictions keep demand from rallying,” De Haan said. “It’s entirely possible we could see the national average fall under $2 per gallon by the end of the year without a major improvement in the situation.”

Texas gas prices have fallen 1.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.91/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 13,114 stations.

Gas prices in Texas are 7.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 36.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $1.49/g today while the most expensive is $2.69/g, a difference of $1.20/g.

The lowest price in the state today is $1.49/g while the highest is $2.69/g, a difference of $1.20/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.21/g today.

The national average is up 3.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 34.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:
September 8, 2019: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)
September 8, 2018: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)
September 8, 2017: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)
September 8, 2016: $1.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)
September 8, 2015: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)
September 8, 2014: $3.23/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)
September 8, 2013: $3.37/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)
September 8, 2012: $3.65/g (U.S. Average: $3.82/g)
September 8, 2011: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)
September 8, 2010: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
• Midland Odessa – $2.03/g, down 5.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.08/g.
• San Antonio – $1.77/g, down 1.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.79/g.
• Austin – $1.84/g, down 1.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.86/g.

