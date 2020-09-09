Bob West’s Chip Shots: Darren Blackwell aces hole at Babe Zaharias

Darren Blackwell of Nederland scored his first ever hole in one Saturday at Babe Zaharias. Blackwell used a 7-iron from 148-yards on the 15th hole. Witnesses were Tim Romero and Christian Respess. …

The Monday Senior 50 Plus 2 ball at Zaharias saw a two-way tie on the front. Posting minus 5 was the team of Dwayne Morvant, Mark Osborne, Gary Fontenot and Duane Benoit and the foursome of Keith Mullins, Bob Byerly, Thad Kieschnick and Larry Lee.

Winning the back with minus 4 was the team of Bryan Mirabella, Steve Wisenbaker, Gene Jones and John House. …

Teams captained by Kenny Robbins, James Cady and Mullins wound up in a three-way tie on the front at minus-2 in the Super Saturday 2-ball at Zaharias. Cady’s team, which included Danny Robbins, Kieschnick and House won the back with minus-6.

Rusty Hicks was not on one of the winning teams but shot a best ever round of 73. …

The Friday 2-ball at Zaharias saw the team of Doug LeBlanc, Wisenbaker, Roger Baumer and Don Flood win the front in minus-4. On the back, the foursome of Ronnie LaSalle, Hicks, Jerry May and Jason Ferguson won with even par.

LeBlanc was the day’s medalist with a 2-under-par 70 . . .

Format for the Wednesday Zaharias DogFight was all points count. There was a three-way tie for first at 24 points between the team of Cady, Hicks, Rufus Reyes and Lee, the team of Ed Holley, Wisenbaker, Dillard Darbonne and Keith Marshall and the foursome of Cricket Owen, Raymond Darbonne, Art Turner and Darrell Mouille.

Closest to the pin winners were Lee (No. 2, 3 feet, 11 inches), Raymond Darbonne (No. 7, 4-5), Earl Richard (No. 12, 9-0) and Rick Pritchett (No. 15, 6-0). …

Golf news should be emailed to rdwest@usa.net.