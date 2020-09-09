expand
Ad Spot

September 9, 2020

Bob West’s Chip Shots: Darren Blackwell aces hole at Babe Zaharias

By Bob West

Published 12:02 am Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Darren Blackwell of Nederland scored his first ever hole in one Saturday at Babe Zaharias. Blackwell used a 7-iron from 148-yards on the 15th hole. Witnesses were Tim Romero and Christian Respess. …

The Monday Senior 50 Plus 2 ball at Zaharias saw a two-way tie on the front. Posting minus 5 was the team of Dwayne Morvant, Mark Osborne, Gary Fontenot and Duane Benoit and the foursome of Keith Mullins, Bob Byerly, Thad Kieschnick and Larry Lee.

Winning the back with minus 4 was the team of Bryan Mirabella, Steve Wisenbaker, Gene Jones and John House. …

Teams captained by Kenny Robbins, James Cady and Mullins wound up in a three-way tie on the front at minus-2 in the Super Saturday 2-ball at Zaharias. Cady’s team, which included Danny Robbins, Kieschnick and House won the back with minus-6.

Rusty Hicks was not on one of the winning teams but shot a best ever round of 73. …

The Friday 2-ball at Zaharias saw the team of Doug LeBlanc, Wisenbaker, Roger Baumer and Don Flood win the front in minus-4. On the back, the foursome of Ronnie LaSalle, Hicks, Jerry May and Jason Ferguson won with even par.

LeBlanc was the day’s medalist with a 2-under-par 70 . . .

Format for the Wednesday Zaharias DogFight was all points count. There was a three-way tie for first at 24 points between the team of Cady, Hicks, Rufus Reyes and Lee, the team of Ed Holley, Wisenbaker, Dillard Darbonne and Keith Marshall and the foursome of Cricket Owen, Raymond Darbonne, Art Turner and Darrell Mouille.

Closest to the pin winners were Lee (No. 2, 3 feet, 11 inches), Raymond Darbonne (No. 7, 4-5), Earl Richard (No. 12, 9-0) and Rick Pritchett (No. 15, 6-0). …

Golf news should be emailed to rdwest@usa.net.

 

Local

Hurricane Laura food supplies packaged with Census fill-out plea in Port Arthur

Groves

Neches FCU provides lunches for public works departments

Local

GoFundMe set up for Port Arthur man who lost home, pet in fire

Beaumont

KCS to benefit Salvation Army in Port Arthur, Beaumont

Local

Disaster Recovery Center opens in Lake Charles

Groves

PNG student tests positive for COVID, second district case 

Local

Council votes in favor of Port Arthur Health Department building sale

Groves

Southeast Texans called to prayer, fasting to end racism

Local

Home belonging to local justice of the peace hit by bullets

Local

Health officials announce Nederland resident’s death related to COVID-19

Beaumont

Police: Suspect steals 5 TVs, caught trying to sell them through Facebook

Local

Nederland ISD parents, staff express excitement on 1st day of school

Groves

U.S. gas average could fall under $2 a gallon by end of year. Where does Texas stand?

Local

PHOTO FEATURE: Port Arthur donates to Hurricane Laura disaster relief

Local

ASK A COP: Power outages cause specific rules for blacked-out intersections

Local

Authorities ID man killed in Sunday night Jefferson County crash

Local

Census promotion, food distribution planned Tuesday in Port Arthur

Beaumont

COVID-19 strikes Southeast Texas Food Bank; organizers address food safety

Local

Man exits crashed vehicle & is struck, killed walking on Jefferson County roadway

High School Sports

Bulldogs, Indians weather storm as preseason camp approaches

Groves

West Groves school set for demo next month; progress made on $130M bond

Local

St. Joseph Church seeking donations for Laura victims in Southwest Louisiana

Local

Local residents give thanks for feeding effort led by Stephen Jackson

Local

Stephen Jackson makes stop in Port Arthur to give food, PPE