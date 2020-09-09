expand
Ad Spot

September 9, 2020

Tabasco is a consistent favorite in Darragh Doiron’s hot sauce collection. (Darragh Doiron/Special to The News)

CULINARY THRILL SEEKING: Hot sauce options still plentiful following hurricane

By Darragh Doiron

Published 12:08 am Wednesday, September 9, 2020

A spicy gentleman I know posted that he was in a culinary pinch without his favorite hot sauce.

This led me to dash to my own kitchen and do a pepper sauce check of my own.

There was enough Tabasco bottles and other blends to last many household a lifetime. They are used at nearly every meal that fresh or powdered peppers are not. I rounded up a few for my own posting, and then a Port Arthur friend became concerned there was a shortage in the stores, but not to worry!

That’s how rumors get started.

This anecdote is to indicate just how much I love my hot sauce and to tease about a brand appropriately named Hellfire that I am not quite ready to discuss.

Wow, that was hot.

At this juncture I will simply say a drop of this stuff was one of the three top heat rushes of my life. Until we meet again, please, season responsibly.

 

Harvest Snaps

What if popping a crunchy, cheesy snack was not a guilty pleasure?

Popper Duos, out from Harvest Snaps, has a Salsa & Cheddar ball boasting two flavors in one bite.

If I close my eyes, I get the taste of the melty bowl of cheese depicted on the bag.

The bag of Yellow & White Cheddar is just as good and I’m truly trying to share it.

The cheesy flavor made them a great side for morning eggs, a mid-morning snack, a luncheon salad topper and an afternoon snack.

By share, I meant share it with my whole day.

The secret? These are green pea crisps and they won’t set you back in the guilt department. Veggie-based snacking has its perks.

 

Sprout Living
It was the Coffee Mushroom that intrigued me. It turned out to be my favorite flavor in the Epic Protein line from Sprout Living.

I imagined myself curled up on a log bench enjoying a mug of this concoction with a gnome.

The mythical creature and I would talk about the Chocolate Maca and Vanilla Lucuma, too.

Those were my top picks of superfood powders to mix with water or blend into a smoothie.

It’s filling “food” on the go and the info booklet labels it “cleaner plant nutrition that tastes better too.”

I do say it is several steps above other offerings that come out green in your cup. Other varieties are Green Kingdom, Original, Pro Collagen and Real Sport.

If you’re already into this, you should already be sold. If this is a gateway mix for you, go in: care@sproutliving.com

 

Darragh Doiron is a Port Arthur area foodie who is one of the “some” who like it hot. Share your culinary adventures with her at darraghcastillo@icloud.com.

 

Local

Hurricane Laura food supplies packaged with Census fill-out plea in Port Arthur

Groves

Neches FCU provides lunches for public works departments

Local

GoFundMe set up for Port Arthur man who lost home, pet in fire

Beaumont

KCS to benefit Salvation Army in Port Arthur, Beaumont

Local

Disaster Recovery Center opens in Lake Charles

Groves

PNG student tests positive for COVID, second district case 

Local

Council votes in favor of Port Arthur Health Department building sale

Groves

Southeast Texans called to prayer, fasting to end racism

Local

Home belonging to local justice of the peace hit by bullets

Local

Health officials announce Nederland resident’s death related to COVID-19

Beaumont

Police: Suspect steals 5 TVs, caught trying to sell them through Facebook

Local

Nederland ISD parents, staff express excitement on 1st day of school

Groves

U.S. gas average could fall under $2 a gallon by end of year. Where does Texas stand?

Local

PHOTO FEATURE: Port Arthur donates to Hurricane Laura disaster relief

Local

ASK A COP: Power outages cause specific rules for blacked-out intersections

Local

Authorities ID man killed in Sunday night Jefferson County crash

Local

Census promotion, food distribution planned Tuesday in Port Arthur

Beaumont

COVID-19 strikes Southeast Texas Food Bank; organizers address food safety

Local

Man exits crashed vehicle & is struck, killed walking on Jefferson County roadway

High School Sports

Bulldogs, Indians weather storm as preseason camp approaches

Groves

West Groves school set for demo next month; progress made on $130M bond

Local

St. Joseph Church seeking donations for Laura victims in Southwest Louisiana

Local

Local residents give thanks for feeding effort led by Stephen Jackson

Local

Stephen Jackson makes stop in Port Arthur to give food, PPE