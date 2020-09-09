expand
September 9, 2020

Justice of the Peace Gillam confident person(s) who shot at his house will be arrested

By Mary Meaux

Published 6:04 pm Wednesday, September 9, 2020

A local justice of the peace is in the dark about why his Port Arthur house was targeted with gunfire this week.

Jefferson County Precinct 8 Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam III confirmed to The News that it was his home that was targeted.

“We have no clue right now, and there is an investigation going on so I’m not at liberty to say much of anything right now,” Gillam said.

When asked if he had any additional comments, Gillam said, “thank the Lord Jesus Christ that we’re safe.”

“I’m pretty confident they (suspect) will be apprehended,” he added.

A 911 call was placed at approximately 2:01 a.m. Monday in reference to deadly conduct at the home in the 200 block of 17th Street.

As to why the home was targeted, that is unknown at this time.

There were people at the home during the shooting but no one was hurt, Port Arthur Police Det. Sadie Guedry said.

PAPD also said a vehicle was struck multiple times.

Guedry said it is unknown how many times the home or vehicle was struck.

There were no reports of damage to nearby homes.

PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is working the case.

