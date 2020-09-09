Neches FCU provides lunches for public works departments

PORT NECHES — Neches Federal Credit Union provided lunches and breakfasts for eight local city public works departments, including Mid-County and Port Arthur.

Those benefiting in the wake of Hurricane Laura were team members from

Port Neches, Nederland, Port Arthur, Groves, Beaumont, Bridge City and Orange.

President/CEO Jason Landry said before, during and after Hurricane Laura, local cities were there for local family, friends and community members.

“Thank you to our unsung heroes,” Landry said. “We are so grateful for the services that you provide our community.”