Nederland football ticket plan includes capacity, purchase restrictions

Bulldog Stadium will hold 50 percent capacity for the 2020 football season, the Nederland Independent School District said in a news release Tuesday.

All attendees will be required to wear masks and maintain social distance with the exception of family units.

The changes follow the University Interscholastic League’s COVID-19 guidelines. The district will continue to broadcast games on KLVI-AM 560 and will also be live streamed.

The district will not sell season tickets for the upcoming season. General admission tickets will be substituted for reserved seating, the release said.

Current season ticket holders will not lose their reserved tickets and will have the opportunity to purchase season tickets next year.

General admission tickets will be sold the week of each game on Monday and Wednesday from 8-10 a.m. and 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Bulldog Stadium main ticket booth. Season ticket holders and participants’ parents will be limited to two tickets.

Participants include band members, Goldenettes, flags, Westernaires, varsity cheerleaders, Golden Guardians, mascot, deflators, varsity football players and student trainers.

“The health and safety of our students, fans and community continue to be our No. 1 priority,” the release said.

General admission seating will be in sections H, I, J, K, L and M. Section N will be for students. Season ticket holders must enter the stadium between 6-6:30 p.m., while parents will enter between 6:30-7 p.m., the release said.

Presale student tickets are $3 and presale general admission tickets are $5.

Student tickets will be limited to one per student and will be sold at lunch on Thursdays. Remaining general admission tickets will be sold online at Payk12.com each Thursday starting at 8 p.m. until Friday at noon.

Nederland’s first game is set for Sept. 25 against Huntsville at Bowers Stadium. The first home game will be against Houston Austin the following week on Oct. 2.