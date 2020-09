Health officials announce death of Nederland man Wednesday related to COVID-19

A second Nederland resident died this week as a result of coronavirus, health officials say.

Health departments in Port Arthur and Jefferson County announced the death Wednesday afternoon, identifying the victim as a White male between 85 and 90 years old.

The victim had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

This is the ninth COVID-19 related death of a Nederland resident and 10th of a person who lived in the 77627 zip-code area.

The death of a White male aged 55-60 was announced Tuesday.

Port Arthur and Mid-County fatality report:

(NOTE: Groves has not recorded any deaths due to COVID-19; date reflects the day local health officials reported the death.)

• April 6: Port Arthur White male, aged 45-50, had underlying conditions. Family identified victim as John Kirk Veillon, 47.

• April 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.

• April 21: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.

• April 21: Nederland White female, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.

• May 3: Port Arthur White male, aged 65-70, was previously reported as COVID-19 positive and had underlying conditions. Family identified victim as Chris Dwayne Stewts, 68.

• June 5: Port Arthur African American female, aged 80-85, underlying conditions not known.

• June 29: Port Arthur African American female, aged 60-65, underlying conditions not known.

• July 3: Port Arthur African American female, aged 85-90, underlying conditions not known.

• July 9: Nederland White female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.

• July 14: Port Arthur African American female, aged 50-55, had underlying conditions.

• July 15: Nederland White female, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.

• July 17: Nederland White female, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.

• July 20: Port Arthur African American male, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.

• July 21: Port Arthur African American male, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.

• July 27: Port Arthur African American female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.

• July 28: Port Neches White female, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.

• July 29: Port Arthur African American male, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.

• July 29: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.

• Aug. 5: Port Arthur White female, aged 80-84, had underlying conditions.

• Aug. 10: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.

• Aug. 10: Port Arthur African American male, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.

• Aug. 11: Port Arthur White female, aged 40-45.

• Aug. 11: Port Arthur African American male, aged 55-60.

• Aug. 11: Nederland White male, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.

• Aug. 14: Nederland White male, aged 90-95, had underlying conditions.

• Aug. 14: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.

• Aug. 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.

• Aug. 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.

• Aug. 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 90-95.

• Aug. 18: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.

• Aug. 18: Port Arthur White male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.

• Aug. 31: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.

• Aug. 31: Nederland White male, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.

• Sept. 4: Port Arthur African American male, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.

• Sept. 8: Nederland White male, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.

• Sept. 9: Nederland White male, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.