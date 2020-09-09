expand
September 9, 2020

More details released following shooting at JP’s house

By PA News

Published 10:42 am Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Port Arthur Police are investigating after the home of a local justice of the peace was shot a number of times in the early morning hours of Labor Day.

A 911 call was placed at approximately 2:01 a.m. Monday in reference to deadly conduct at the home in the 200 block of 17th Street.

Jefferson County Precinct 8 Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam III confirmed to The News that it was his home that was targeted.

Det. Sadie Guedry said there were people at the home at the time of the shooting but no one was hurt.

Guedry said it is unknown how many times the home was struck, adding a vehicle was also struck multiple times.

There were no reports of damage to nearby homes.

PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is working the case.

