expand
Ad Spot

September 9, 2020

Tuesday night U.S. 69 crash sends many to the hospital

By PA News

Published 3:15 pm Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Numerous vehicles, possibly more than a half-dozen, were involved in a crash Tuesday night, that resulted in multiple people heading to the hospital.

At approximately 8:14 p.m. Tuesday, Port Arthur Police Department officers responded to the 10000 block of U.S. 69 in reference to a major motor vehicle crash near the Nederland Avenue exit.

There were several occupants with minor injuries who were taken to local hospitals by their private vehicles.

Two subjects were taken to a local hospital by Acadian EMS, one with serious injuries but in stable condition.

The crashes are under investigation by the Advanced Accident Reconstruction Team, and Port Arthur Police have not released details about the cause or citations.

The number of vehicles involved and total amount of people injured were not released.

Local

Justice of the Peace Gillam confident person(s) who shot at his house will be arrested

Local

Dr. Mark Porterie outlines 2nd phase of PAISD opening, including in-class instruction

Local

Health officials announce death of Nederland man Wednesday related to COVID-19

Local

Tuesday night U.S. 69 crash sends many to the hospital

Beaumont

Area jailer sentenced to federal prison for unprovoked attack on inmate

Local

More details released following shooting at JP’s house

Local

Hurricane Laura food supplies packaged with Census fill-out plea in Port Arthur

Groves

Neches FCU provides lunches for public works departments

Local

GoFundMe set up for Port Arthur man who lost home, pet in fire

Beaumont

KCS to benefit Salvation Army in Port Arthur, Beaumont

Local

Disaster Recovery Center opens in Lake Charles

Groves

PNG student tests positive for COVID, second district case 

Local

Council votes in favor of Port Arthur Health Department building sale

Groves

Southeast Texans called to prayer, fasting to end racism

Local

Home belonging to local justice of the peace hit by bullets

Local

Health officials announce Nederland resident’s death related to COVID-19

Beaumont

Police: Suspect steals 5 TVs, caught trying to sell them through Facebook

Local

Nederland ISD parents, staff express excitement on 1st day of school

Groves

U.S. gas average could fall under $2 a gallon by end of year. Where does Texas stand?

Local

PHOTO FEATURE: Port Arthur donates to Hurricane Laura disaster relief

Local

ASK A COP: Power outages cause specific rules for blacked-out intersections

Local

Authorities ID man killed in Sunday night Jefferson County crash

Local

Census promotion, food distribution planned Tuesday in Port Arthur

Beaumont

COVID-19 strikes Southeast Texas Food Bank; organizers address food safety