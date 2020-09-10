expand
September 10, 2020

Brenda Wilturner Sparks

Brenda Wilturner Sparks

By PA News

Published 5:53 pm Thursday, September 10, 2020

Brenda Wilturner Sparks, 70, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away peacefully on Friday, September 4, 2020.

She was born November 7, 1949, to the late Lionel and Hazel Wilturner.

She attended Sacred Heart Catholic School and Abraham Lincoln High School, where she graduated in 1967.

She may best be remembered as the mascot for the Lincoln High School Marching Band and Majorettes from 1953 to 1955.

After graduating from high school, she attended Port Arthur College and Chenier Business College and graduated in 1972.

She married George Sparks in 1980 and they lived together in Port Arthur for forty years.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, George Sparks; five sons, Gregory Williams, Troy Williams (Sheryl), George Sparks Jr. (Joan),
Michael Sparks, David F. Sparks (Blaine); three daughters; Cheryl Sparks Banks (Eric), Gloria Adams (John), Sharon Sparks; sister, Terri
Brathwaite (John) and a host of relatives and friends.

The funeral will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 9 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church in Port Arthur, Texas.

The burial will take place at Live Oak Memorial Park Cemetery in Beaumont, Texas following the funeral services.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or The American Cancer Society in honor of Brenda Wilturner Sparks.

Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

